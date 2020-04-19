is fortnite better than roblox?

HeyKar whats your thought

pinkyswear21 for me roblox is better



Stylish_Bunny roblox is wayyyy better

Amirmadcrazy81 roblo x is better

Amir819389 roblox have a lot of game so its better

Jvc4y4ng Idk because i cant play fornite because all the names are used :confounded:

AngelHydra roblox is way better



ImBadWithUsernames Roblox! Fortnight only has a couple of gamemodes when roblox you can play so many games!

McPenguin37 I'd say Roblox because of the different game genres.



Dodisz Roblox is better, i think.





TyLer41 i dont now really



TyLer41 yh roblox bettter



TyLer41 but one thing i need robux oof



Tam01 In my opinion roblox is better than fortnite, because there are more games that i like compared to fortnite

bloxxy2 i mean, mOst pEoPle dOnt liKe fOrtniTe

blackogiriMember who love roblox say "OOOOOOOOOF"









EbonyMeow I like Roblox more than Fortnite.

