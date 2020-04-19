Rain

is fortnite better than roblox?

HeyKar avatar

HeyKar

April 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM

whats your thought
pinkyswear21 avatar

pinkyswear21

April 19, 2020 at 12:10 PM

for me roblox is better
Stylish_Bunny avatar

Stylish_Bunny

April 19, 2020 at 12:19 PM

roblox is wayyyy better
Amirmadcrazy81 avatar

Amirmadcrazy81

April 19, 2020 at 12:36 PM

roblo x is better
Amir819389 avatar

Amir819389

April 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM

roblox have a lot of game so its better
Jvc4y4ng avatar

Jvc4y4ng

April 19, 2020 at 01:16 PM

Idk because i cant play fornite because all the names are used :confounded:
AngelHydra avatar

AngelHydra

April 19, 2020 at 01:46 PM

roblox is way better
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 19, 2020 at 02:19 PM

Roblox! Fortnight only has a couple of gamemodes when roblox you can play so many games!
McPenguin37 avatar

McPenguin37

April 19, 2020 at 03:15 PM

I'd say Roblox because of the different game genres.
Dodisz avatar

Dodisz

April 19, 2020 at 03:15 PM

Roblox is better, i think.

TyLer41 avatar

TyLer41

April 19, 2020 at 03:39 PM

i dont now really
TyLer41 avatar

TyLer41

April 19, 2020 at 03:40 PM

yh roblox bettter
TyLer41 avatar

TyLer41

April 19, 2020 at 03:40 PM

but one thing i need robux oof
TyLer41 avatar

TyLer41

April 19, 2020 at 03:41 PM

oof lazania oof lazania
TyLer41 avatar

TyLer41

April 19, 2020 at 03:41 PM

offffffff the car off the roblox off the fortnite
TyLer41 avatar

TyLer41

April 19, 2020 at 03:42 PM

who like billie elish im her big fan
TyLer41 avatar

TyLer41

April 19, 2020 at 03:42 PM

ooffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff ooffffffffffffffffffffffff i cant now
Tam01 avatar

Tam01

April 19, 2020 at 03:48 PM

In my opinion roblox is better than fortnite, because there are more games that i like compared to fortnite
bloxxy2 avatar

bloxxy2

April 19, 2020 at 03:59 PM

i mean, mOst pEoPle dOnt liKe fOrtniTe
blackogiriMember avatar

blackogiriMember

April 19, 2020 at 04:07 PM

who love roblox say "OOOOOOOOOF"



blackogiriMember avatar

blackogiriMember

April 19, 2020 at 04:07 PM

offffffff the car off the roblox off the fortnite
blackogiriMember avatar

blackogiriMember

April 19, 2020 at 04:07 PM

Idk because i cant play fornite because all the names are used :confounded:

EbonyMeow avatar

EbonyMeow

April 20, 2020 at 02:26 PM

I like Roblox more than Fortnite.
Esad7878 avatar

Esad7878

April 20, 2020 at 02:51 PM

Are you constantly bored and looking for new, fun games to enjoy? With the recent rush of Covid-19, we're all getting bored at home in quarantine. am I correct? I'm going to talk to you today about a
derb_ux avatar

derb_ux

April 20, 2020 at 03:03 PM

no its not and it wil never be
