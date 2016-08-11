john ben
Jaki tryb wybraliście?

konradowski02 avatar

konradowski02

August 11, 2016 at 01:17 AM

Czołgi czy samoloty?
michalsiniecki20 avatar

michalsiniecki20

August 11, 2016 at 03:58 AM

samoloty
ChudyGraczV2 avatar

ChudyGraczV2

August 14, 2016 at 04:24 PM

To zależy kto co lubi :) Ja osobiście wybrałem czołgi.
Flams avatar

Flams

August 15, 2016 at 01:30 AM

Samoloty są lepsze łatwiej się wygrywa
sinyy avatar

sinyy

August 15, 2016 at 10:27 PM

samoloty
olafchilinski avatar

olafchilinski

August 16, 2016 at 03:46 AM

Ja tylko i wyłącznie samoloty, dla czołgów gram w WoT'a
Espiak2D avatar

Espiak2D

August 16, 2016 at 02:57 PM

Ja wybralem tryb samoloty a czolgi to tylko world of tanks
Michal20001PL avatar

Michal20001PL

September 19, 2016 at 10:54 PM

samoloty zręcznościowy
Thebes avatar

Thebes

June 9, 2019 at 09:48 PM

Zręcznościowe Bitwy Powietrzne
