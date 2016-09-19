Rain

Gem36

unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hi
unranked rank iconASIFA MANZOOR: hi
unranked rank iconjohn ben: hi
unranked rank icon郭嘉: hi
unranked rank iconjaimy kasoco: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: er
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao a tutti
novice rank iconhanfred: surveys usually pay instantly, I only had it once that it took a day
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem48 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: Does anyone know how long it takes to pay the survey reward
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: hallo
unranked rank iconSteele Nickle: no
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem12 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshadow: no
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ???
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: does typing increase level
unranked rank iconNork zo: idk
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

Back to Forge of Empires

Pisac o grze

DragonPulse avatar

DragonPulse

September 19, 2016 at 10:09 PM

Opiszcie jaka jest.
Szaloony avatar

Szaloony

September 20, 2016 at 12:59 PM

Bardzo ciekawa gra. Początkowo wszystko idzie bardzo szybko, później trzeba długo czekać. Ale warto w nią grać...
MrTatarek avatar

MrTatarek

October 4, 2016 at 08:08 PM

No gra nawet fajna, zjada czas
BartekUlewicz avatar

BartekUlewicz

October 4, 2016 at 08:36 PM

Serdecznie polecam
kobaczek avatar

kobaczek

October 10, 2016 at 07:56 PM

w miarę.
Rdusiu25 avatar

Rdusiu25

October 11, 2016 at 12:46 AM

Całkiem spoko
Noka123 avatar

Noka123

October 11, 2016 at 05:33 PM

Spoko gierka
Noka123 avatar

Noka123

October 11, 2016 at 05:36 PM

Fajnie się w nią gra
Noka123 avatar

Noka123

October 11, 2016 at 05:38 PM

Polecam!
Filipek avatar

Filipek

October 29, 2016 at 08:17 PM

całkiem niezła gra
Edi1212 avatar

Edi1212

October 29, 2016 at 08:47 PM

Z początku ciekawa ale z czasem zaczyna się nudzić i jest monotomna
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Pisac o grze - Forge of Empires Forum on Gamehag