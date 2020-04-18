Rain

Gem36

unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
Honest Review

David447 avatar

David447

April 18, 2020 at 07:20 AM

age 18+ CSR 2 is a garbage game!!! I been playing this game for about a month now and it is really garbage I waste time racing for keys to open crates but every time I open a crate I get Absolutely nothing I need. I race in trials to win prizes like stage 6 parts but when I actually win the stage 6 parts is something I can’t even use they would give me the same stuff back to back to back not helping me at all. What’s the point of racing and wining stuff if I can’t use it. This is a pay to play game I’m sure the adults with money to blow on a game are dominating. The game Also have glitches they offer you to watch an advertisement to get free gas a lot of the time it doesn’t even work I watch the ad and get no gas. Last but not least live races suck as well, especially the showdown races most of the time nobody is on and they do not run simulated races like they suppose to when it’s slow so I sit around for hours waiting to complete races to get my keys then when I open crates they give me nothing I can use so what’s the point in playing this garbage game!!!!!
NazaD avatar

NazaD

May 10, 2020 at 11:38 PM

easy win
AndreiRO01 avatar

AndreiRO01

May 10, 2020 at 11:40 PM


it's a good game I feel furious and fast
LAJR187 avatar

LAJR187

May 11, 2020 at 12:06 AM

I enjoy it cuz i can get drunk and not worry about crashing!
