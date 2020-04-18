Honest Review

David447

age 18+ CSR 2 is a garbage game!!! I been playing this game for about a month now and it is really garbage I waste time racing for keys to open crates but every time I open a crate I get Absolutely nothing I need. I race in trials to win prizes like stage 6 parts but when I actually win the stage 6 parts is something I can’t even use they would give me the same stuff back to back to back not helping me at all. What’s the point of racing and wining stuff if I can’t use it. This is a pay to play game I’m sure the adults with money to blow on a game are dominating. The game Also have glitches they offer you to watch an advertisement to get free gas a lot of the time it doesn’t even work I watch the ad and get no gas. Last but not least live races suck as well, especially the showdown races most of the time nobody is on and they do not run simulated races like they suppose to when it’s slow so I sit around for hours waiting to complete races to get my keys then when I open crates they give me nothing I can use so what’s the point in playing this garbage game!!!!!