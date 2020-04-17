USP-S or the GLOCK-18 which is better?

Have you ever wondered which starting pistol is better?

Well in this article we're going to find out whether the Counter-Terrorists USP-S or the Terrorists GLOCK-18 beginner pistols are better.

Both starter pistols

Both allow you the same movement speed when taken out

Both cost 200$

Same accuracy when both guns are in semi-auto

GLOCK-18 has a magazine clip of 20/120 bullets, while the USP-S has a magazine clip of 12/24 bullets

GLOCK-18 had a reload speed of 2.27 seconds, with the USP-S having a reload speed of 2.2 seconds

The GLOCK-18 also has 2 rates of fire with it having a semi-auto and a burst

GLOCK-18 is the starter pistol for the Terrorist side, with the USP-S being the starter pistol for the Counter-Terrorist side

With the GLOCK-18 although it does have more bullets, and multiple rates of fire its armor penetration isn't very strong as a shot to the head won't kill when the enemy opponent has head armor, while on the other hand with the USP-S and its lesser amount of bullets a shot to the head will kill the enemy opponent. Furthermore, with this known information the GLOCK-18 is primarily for those who don't have as good of a aim as the extra bullets compensates for that while the USP-S is more for the skilled players who play CSGO as with less bullets they must hit more of their shots whether it be the body or head.So with this information about the GLOCK the way to play with this certain pistol is to try and overwhelm the CT side as with their limited amount of bullets they need to be very accurate with their shots, while for the T side and their GLOCKS they are able to then run it down and push forward with their extra amount of bullets. As well as the GLOCKS run and gun play style can also be seen with their use of burst fire in which although since its not very accurate it shoots multiple bullets at once which are then very useful in taking down closer ranged enemies who are already injured, rather than having to hit a head shot to ensure the kill.And with the CT side in order to conserve the amount of limited bullets they have rather than going in spraying they must aim for the head and use their bullets sparingly in order to not have to reload constantly and possibly get caught off guard which would then lead to a very uncomfortable situation.And so all together, these 2 pistols are based on perspective and different play styles with the GLOCK being more suited for those who like to have more of an aggressive play style who run in guns blazing while the USP-S is for those who enjoy playing with a more methodical play style who enjoy to take their time and aim for the head to ensure an insta kill.