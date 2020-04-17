USP-S or the GLOCK-18 which is better?

PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem30
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem105
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem793
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem567
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem110
Youssef
Youssef
Gem393
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem301
Atia
Atia
Gem165
Youssef
Youssef
Gem10
Youssef
Youssef
Gem10
Youssef
Youssef
Gem20
Youssef
Youssef
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem921
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem231
Bilal Özkanca
Bilal Özkanca
Gem585
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
Rain

Gem46

unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to From users

USP-S or the GLOCK-18 which is better?

DatsColdMate avatar

DatsColdMate

April 17, 2020 at 08:38 AM

Have you ever wondered which starting pistol is better? 
Well in this article we're going to find out whether the Counter-Terrorists USP-S or the Terrorists GLOCK-18 beginner pistols are better.


CS:GO Stats | USP-S weapon guide and skins gallery!  Glock-18 | Counter-Strike Wiki | Fandom
Counter-Terrorists USP-S                                                Terrorists GLOCK-18

Comparisons:
  • Both starter pistols
  • Both allow you the same movement speed when taken out
  • Both cost 200$
  • Same accuracy when both guns are in semi-auto

Differences:
  • GLOCK-18 has a magazine clip of 20/120 bullets, while the USP-S has a magazine clip of 12/24 bullets
  • GLOCK-18 had a reload speed of 2.27 seconds, with the USP-S having a reload speed of 2.2 seconds
  • The GLOCK-18 also has 2 rates of fire with it having a semi-auto and a burst
  • GLOCK-18 is the starter pistol for the Terrorist side, with the USP-S being the starter pistol for the Counter-Terrorist side

Overview:
With the GLOCK-18 although it does have more bullets, and multiple rates of fire its armor penetration isn't very strong as a shot to the head won't kill when the enemy opponent has head armor, while on the other hand with the USP-S and its lesser amount of bullets a shot to the head will kill the enemy opponent. Furthermore, with this known information the GLOCK-18 is primarily for those who don't have as good of a aim as the extra bullets compensates for that while the USP-S is more for the skilled players who play CSGO as with less bullets they must hit more of their shots whether it be the body or head.

GLOCK-18 Tactics:
So with this information about the GLOCK the way to play with this certain pistol is to try and overwhelm the CT side as with their limited amount of bullets they need to be very accurate with their shots, while for the T side and their GLOCKS they are able to then run it down and push forward with their extra amount of bullets. As well as the GLOCKS run and gun play style can also be seen with their use of burst fire in which although since its not very accurate it shoots multiple bullets at once which are then very useful in taking down closer ranged enemies who are already injured, rather than having to hit a head shot to ensure the kill.

USP-S Tactics:
And with the CT side in order to conserve the amount of limited bullets they have rather than going in spraying they must aim for the head and use their bullets sparingly in order to not have to reload constantly and possibly get caught off guard which would then lead to a very uncomfortable situation.

Conclusion:
And so all together, these 2 pistols are based on perspective and different play styles with the GLOCK being more suited for those who like to have more of an aggressive play style who run in guns blazing while the USP-S is for those who enjoy playing with a more methodical play style who enjoy to take their time and aim for the head to ensure an insta kill. 

References: 
https://counterstrike.fandom.com/wiki/Glock-18
https://counterstrike.fandom.com/wiki/USP-S
Brix418 avatar

Brix418

April 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM

Great article.
vidhun_ avatar

vidhun_

April 17, 2020 at 11:41 AM

nice article


vidhun_ avatar

vidhun_

April 17, 2020 at 11:43 AM

really good

vidhun_ avatar

vidhun_

April 17, 2020 at 11:44 AM

leaving comment increases level cool
vidhun_ avatar

vidhun_

April 17, 2020 at 11:44 AM

i guess i shoudnt stop commenting

vidhun_ avatar

vidhun_

April 17, 2020 at 11:44 AM

i want more gems do u guys know any promo code
Mobomats avatar

Mobomats

April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM

How do i level up?
malikxhitesh avatar

malikxhitesh

April 17, 2020 at 11:50 AM

isp is better
blablia avatar

blablia

April 17, 2020 at 11:50 AM

fujbdse guuu fyuu
malikxhitesh avatar

malikxhitesh

April 17, 2020 at 11:50 AM

glock has high fire rate than usp
CrafterMiner avatar

CrafterMiner

April 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM

AQ23WS4ED5RT76R5EDSERT!@#$%^&*()p)(*&^%$#@#$%^*(
blablia avatar

blablia

April 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM

really good bro
CrafterMiner avatar

CrafterMiner

April 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM

26CTYVG@#$^&**&^%$#@$%^&*()_
CrafterMiner avatar

CrafterMiner

April 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM

aqftgyhujikzsxdrftgyhjikjmhngbvcdsdfghj!@#$%^&*()_+
CrafterMiner avatar

CrafterMiner

April 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM

zsxrdctygbuhnijnfcdtsxradfghjik!@#$%^&*()_)(*^&%$#$
CrafterMiner avatar

CrafterMiner

April 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM

sxdcgbjkmjhgbfdqwertyuiopiuytrtyu!@#$%^&*()_|+}_)(*^&%$#@#$%^&
CrafterMiner avatar

CrafterMiner

April 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM

AFTGYHtfrdewq@ty%$#@#$%^&*()(*&^%$#@$%^*()(*^&%$^&*&zazsxdjmkgfcdfkl
CrafterMiner avatar

CrafterMiner

April 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM

Asdfghiolp;[;lk






CrafterMiner avatar

CrafterMiner

April 17, 2020 at 11:56 AM

azsXDCGBHMKP.;/,NBVCXZwOMK,[CTFDRXKL,PKMCdrxsCMK,LMJTDRXSCFTJOK[,MJHBGfrdeswq!@%^%$#@#$%^&^%$#@#$%^&^%$#@!@#$%^&*&^%$45
_luckyboi_ avatar

_luckyboi_

April 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM

i like glock 18 more because its design.hskslsjxbxndkkdjdnrndpdlkcjbdkdosnsbdikrmfjdooekfbidprmnrdoepentjfidkd
_luckyboi_ avatar

_luckyboi_

April 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM

Xp please give me
_luckyboi_ avatar

_luckyboi_

April 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM

gsjdkkdnfndnkdkdkfjcufjnrmrlelslse
_luckyboi_ avatar

_luckyboi_

April 17, 2020 at 12:08 PM

ggggggshajajksosskskksjsdbdbdbkgdkgsktsktsktsktsktskgsktsktsktsktsktskyskysktsmtyskysjtsjtsktwktsktskktsktsktsktskyskyskyskyskyekyskys
_luckyboi_ avatar

_luckyboi_

April 17, 2020 at 12:08 PM

ggggbheuiwhiqhiqidgiqgdigdidgiqd
12345
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

USP-S or the GLOCK-18 which is better? - From users Forum on Gamehag