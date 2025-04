Gamehag isn't detecting my profile pic for the daily chest

VampireOfDeathmoon I'm trying to claim the daily chest, i have my profile pic set and my name but it wont detect my profile pic

Kristijankica06 did you put it on steam?

VampireOfDeathmoon yeah obviously lol



xxxka If you renamed picture in your comp, it may cause not detecting.



VampireOfDeathmoon nope didnt do that either, seems most things are broken here

andrewpro411 just contact misty, they might help u out