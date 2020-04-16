Best TFT combination

I'm curious about your best tft combinations, i think blademasters are the most op, but you need to combine them with some tanky champs.
lvl 9= 6 Sorcerers 3 void 2 brawler
Spacepirate is my favourte pared with Vanguard
dont know but i just go what i see in the shop
If i will make gold on tft rank i will recive victorious skin?
Darkstar is best combination for the patch i mean if u get lvl 3 jhin or shaco its all over for them
idk but you can use blitz app
I think it's Brawler/Blasters
Especially after you get MF
The combination of cybermatic super and destructive
