Rain

Gem47

unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
Sign in to start chatting

36

0/160

Back to League of Legends

Best TFT combination

Targon avatar

Targon

April 16, 2020 at 07:26 PM

I'm curious about your best tft combinations, i think blademasters are the most op, but you need to combine them with some tanky champs.
ZaMaZe avatar

ZaMaZe

April 18, 2020 at 01:23 AM

lvl 9= 6 Sorcerers 3 void 2 brawler
noetsie avatar

noetsie

April 20, 2020 at 01:07 AM

Spacepirate is my favourte pared with Vanguard
Adanex avatar

Adanex

April 20, 2020 at 11:48 AM

I leave this comment comment here to earn gems :D
yaboirazvan avatar

yaboirazvan

April 20, 2020 at 03:57 PM

dont know but i just go what i see in the shop
tarikh21 avatar

tarikh21

April 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM

**** nice game 10/10 gg ez wp

Antonel460 avatar

Antonel460

April 21, 2020 at 11:31 PM

If i will make gold on tft rank i will recive victorious skin?
garryplayness avatar

garryplayness

April 21, 2020 at 11:45 PM

i dunno bro idont even play lol i play mobile legends bang bang lol what is wrong with me

Gollum3221 avatar

Gollum3221

April 24, 2020 at 01:49 AM

Darkstar is best combination for the patch i mean if u get lvl 3 jhin or shaco its all over for them

denzelplays1 avatar

denzelplays1

April 24, 2020 at 03:38 AM

no cap this is boring my sis play this alot idk how yall like this

umut_albunar1 avatar

umut_albunar1

April 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM

idk but you can use blitz app
vadaszcsoki avatar

vadaszcsoki

April 24, 2020 at 07:02 PM

I think it's Brawler/Blasters
vadaszcsoki avatar

vadaszcsoki

April 24, 2020 at 07:02 PM

Especially after you get MF
FORZEON avatar

FORZEON

April 24, 2020 at 07:46 PM

The combination of cybermatic super and destructive
Son_Oxygen avatar

Son_Oxygen

April 27, 2020 at 12:21 PM

10/100 ezz ı am the best 35 carecter
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Best TFT combination - League of Legends Forum on Gamehag