Best TFT combination

Targon I'm curious about your best tft combinations, i think blademasters are the most op, but you need to combine them with some tanky champs.

ZaMaZe lvl 9= 6 Sorcerers 3 void 2 brawler

noetsie Spacepirate is my favourte pared with Vanguard

yaboirazvan dont know but i just go what i see in the shop

tarikh21 **** nice game 10/10 gg ez wp





Antonel460 If i will make gold on tft rank i will recive victorious skin?

garryplayness i dunno bro idont even play lol i play mobile legends bang bang lol what is wrong with me





Gollum3221 Darkstar is best combination for the patch i mean if u get lvl 3 jhin or shaco its all over for them





denzelplays1 no cap this is boring my sis play this alot idk how yall like this





umut_albunar1 idk but you can use blitz app

vadaszcsoki I think it's Brawler/Blasters

vadaszcsoki Especially after you get MF

FORZEON The combination of cybermatic super and destructive