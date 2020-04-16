Who hate adopt me actually

jimmychan213 It shuts down Roblox few times

jimmychan213 Anyone leave comments?

ChunkyCocoKnut Me, its such a creepy game.

Tahsinbinkabir I dont like it that much



Judgeless Me..

Edfas I dislike the game, its nothing new we havent seen before just with a way more annoying leveling system and currecny format.

Biraj26B Roblox is a nice game

Biraj26B Everyone loves playing roblox





Biraj26B I mean somebody may be haters too

Biraj26B There people can create their ideas

Biraj26B In a form of games

LegitLlama I hate adopt me as well

MyImand ive never tried it is is actually that bad? And what are your favourite games? MIne are royale high, break in, flee the facility, arsenal and work at a pizza place :) I have a lot XD

LiamSiben Hello can i lvl up pls

AdamPlayz107 I hate it Royale High is way better by far

Omgxtreme I hate it.. They crashed the whole roblox site!



Vertigo112 *** me it had 1 million players at make roblox lag

Tam01 Me, i prefer more action games instead of that rp laggy unicorn doggy dolly creepy place

Kipe it really doesn't deserve to be the most played game on the platform as of now



MhLoud I hate adopt me because when they shutdown roblox are crashing

kurulumayisi its for babies

WhispersOfSoup Adopt me's playerbase is usually kids from 4-10 years old playing on their mom's iPad in Walmart. Plus, the only reason it has so many players is because there is an avatar editor in the game so that kids can make themselves look like big pros or whatever you know.

therealpenya i heat adopt me





Starzsketchez I don't hate it, its just over rated. But I feel like some people are acting childish over the fact that it was so popular that it made roblox shut down for 8 min.