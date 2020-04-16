taj howe
Who hate adopt me actually

jimmychan213 avatar

jimmychan213

April 16, 2020 at 04:22 PM

It shuts down Roblox few times
jimmychan213 avatar

jimmychan213

April 16, 2020 at 04:24 PM

Anyone leave comments?
ChunkyCocoKnut avatar

ChunkyCocoKnut

April 16, 2020 at 04:28 PM

Me, its such a creepy game.
Tahsinbinkabir avatar

Tahsinbinkabir

April 16, 2020 at 05:32 PM

I dont like it that much
Judgeless avatar

Judgeless

April 16, 2020 at 07:17 PM

Me..
Edfas avatar

Edfas

April 16, 2020 at 08:22 PM

I dislike the game, its nothing new we havent seen before just with a way more annoying leveling system and currecny format.
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 16, 2020 at 08:23 PM

Roblox is a nice game
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 16, 2020 at 08:23 PM

Everyone loves playing roblox

Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 16, 2020 at 08:24 PM

I mean somebody may be haters too
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 16, 2020 at 08:24 PM

There people can create their ideas
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 16, 2020 at 08:24 PM

In a form of games
LegitLlama avatar

LegitLlama

April 16, 2020 at 08:51 PM

I hate adopt me as well
MyImand avatar

MyImand

April 16, 2020 at 08:57 PM

ive never tried it is is actually that bad? And what are your favourite games? MIne are royale high, break in, flee the facility, arsenal and work at a pizza place :) I have a lot XD
LiamSiben avatar

LiamSiben

April 16, 2020 at 09:44 PM

Hello can i lvl up pls
AdamPlayz107 avatar

AdamPlayz107

April 16, 2020 at 10:54 PM

I hate it Royale High is way better by far
Omgxtreme avatar

Omgxtreme

April 16, 2020 at 11:38 PM

I hate it.. They crashed the whole roblox site!
Vertigo112 avatar

Vertigo112

April 17, 2020 at 01:13 AM

*** me it had 1 million players at make roblox lag
Tam01 avatar

Tam01

April 17, 2020 at 01:19 AM

Me, i prefer more action games instead of that rp laggy unicorn doggy dolly creepy place
Kipe avatar

Kipe

April 17, 2020 at 01:26 AM

it really doesn't deserve to be the most played game on the platform as of now
MhLoud avatar

MhLoud

April 17, 2020 at 01:29 AM

I hate adopt me because when they shutdown roblox are crashing
kurulumayisi avatar

kurulumayisi

April 17, 2020 at 01:31 AM

its for babies
WhispersOfSoup avatar

WhispersOfSoup

April 17, 2020 at 01:32 AM

Adopt me's playerbase is usually kids from 4-10 years old playing on their mom's iPad in Walmart. Plus, the only reason it has so many players is because there is an avatar editor in the game so that kids can make themselves look like big pros or whatever you know.
therealpenya avatar

therealpenya

April 17, 2020 at 04:38 AM

i heat adopt me

Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 17, 2020 at 04:46 AM

I don't hate it, its just over rated. But I feel like some people are acting childish over the fact that it was so popular that it made roblox shut down for 8 min.
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 17, 2020 at 04:46 AM

It was only 8 MINUTES roblox shut down people -_-
Who hate adopt me actually - Roblox Forum on Gamehag