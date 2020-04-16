taj howe
do u like rh?

maridekanoidze1 avatar

maridekanoidze1

April 16, 2020 at 02:54 PM

i dont personaly its too girly for me
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 16, 2020 at 03:14 PM

I'd say it's a meh, atleast it's kinda cool and some people like it
zapperay21 avatar

zapperay21

April 16, 2020 at 03:17 PM

TOO MUCH ODERS.
the_awesome1n avatar

the_awesome1n

April 16, 2020 at 04:40 PM

I like Royale High and there’s actually not a lot of Oders in at least the servers im in. There’s usually just funny trollers or girls trolling as guys.
ashleyxapple avatar

ashleyxapple

April 16, 2020 at 04:42 PM

No i dont like it its very boring in my opinion and its just to princessy in my opinion
Redno avatar

Redno

April 16, 2020 at 04:51 PM

No i don't, its a game for girls... and simps
RedtheBalloon111 avatar

RedtheBalloon111

April 16, 2020 at 10:26 PM

I do but it takes me forever to get a good amount of diamonds
deathman12 avatar

deathman12

April 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM

no i dont like it at all
denemebruh avatar

denemebruh

April 16, 2020 at 11:19 PM

no i dont like it that much but my sister plays it very often
DariusYT avatar

DariusYT

April 16, 2020 at 11:31 PM

Yes i a great game for simulating a high school life
