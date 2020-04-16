What's your favourite game on Roblox?

taj howe
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Alexandra28504 avatar

Alexandra28504

April 16, 2020 at 02:21 PM

Mine is Royale High :)
pinkyswear21 avatar

pinkyswear21

April 16, 2020 at 02:43 PM

mine is phantom forces and those who remain
ntk avatar

ntk

April 16, 2020 at 02:45 PM

Phantom Forces
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 16, 2020 at 03:15 PM

I was gonna say Temple Obby- my own game- but that would be just pure bias
goldren avatar

goldren

April 16, 2020 at 03:17 PM

mad city and bee sim
goldren avatar

goldren

April 16, 2020 at 03:27 PM

what happens if i spam , will i get moore than what i have ... just saying i wont cus later i get reported
Kamikito avatar

Kamikito

April 16, 2020 at 08:05 PM

mine is minig simulator
Edfas avatar

Edfas

April 16, 2020 at 08:06 PM

Arsenal
and on a side note
yes XP we need the xp so if you just keep talking its gunna eventually get u the xp u want because the talking is how they grant it even tho the xp system is rigged its still what it is. Just chain comments and hit that character limit to be sure. HahHHHHahhAHhahahahhaaahahahahahahah
AdamPlayz107 avatar

AdamPlayz107

April 16, 2020 at 08:51 PM

Mine are aresenal and flee the facility although both these games jump me
