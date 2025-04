USP-S or P2000?

dursoix Which is the best gun ? USP-S or P2000?

symenica__csgocasescom I like the USP-S. it can be a really good gun if you know how to use it

alper_taylan p20 better bruh

Gofret66 Usp s better because nothing

pastikin i like usp but tbh i am **** in pistol rounds xD

darkness_player USP-S is good