Should Roblox have gotten rid of tix? Should they add a new alternative?

What new alternative currency can be added that will solve all the issues that tix had?
Since robux can only be obtained through real money, this new currency will help out the players who can't afford robux.
idk something like in between maybe? but tix was a huge loss for the creatiors so its gone for good now
what did tix do back then?
I feel like they shouldn't have but of course, I understood why they got rid of it (players botting places to get a lot of tix) but if they do add another currency maybe try to make it more secure and try to find ways to avoid players mis-using the feature
I prefer Robux because TIX isnt worth much and it would be harder to read how much TIX you have or how much its worth.
TIX would be nice for the players that can't get or afford Robux, but Robux is a more secure currency.
of course everyone wants tix back because you get them for free and you can convert them into robux but people would use bots to get a bunch of tix and robux
No. everyonw wants tix but just look closer how scammed u could get. u can get many robux and tix by making many account and getting tix. many people use bots for this
They had to remove tix, since you could always bot your place and get like thousands of tix, pretty much tix was a bad implument.
If Roblox adds an alternative to tixs than people will do the same thing they did with tix unless there is a way to stop people from doing that.
I think that they should've added them both, but the TIX would be much harder to gain and it costs much.
roblox needs to add some thing like tix
Honestly, tix would not fit in now
That is cause of how the catalog works
Honestly, They should have added some alternative instead of leaving people hanging. It was wrong and immoral to do so.
I think it would not be a great idea cause it would be like robux but worth more and cost more it would be like gems in games