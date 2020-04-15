Should Roblox have gotten rid of tix? Should they add a new alternative?

MashCobblers What new alternative currency can be added that will solve all the issues that tix had? Since robux can only be obtained through real money, this new currency will help out the players who can't afford robux.

Doulanyy idk something like in between maybe? but tix was a huge loss for the creatiors so its gone for good now

iiR_itual what did tix do back then?

lickmysweat I feel like they shouldn't have but of course, I understood why they got rid of it (players botting places to get a lot of tix) but if they do add another currency maybe try to make it more secure and try to find ways to avoid players mis-using the feature

MrM4yh3m I prefer Robux because TIX isnt worth much and it would be harder to read how much TIX you have or how much its worth.

iiGood_Comradeii TIX would be nice for the players that can't get or afford Robux, but Robux is a more secure currency.

coolsholl of course everyone wants tix back because you get them for free and you can convert them into robux but people would use bots to get a bunch of tix and robux

maridekanoidze1 No. everyonw wants tix but just look closer how scammed u could get. u can get many robux and tix by making many account and getting tix. many people use bots for this

MroxSu They had to remove tix, since you could always bot your place and get like thousands of tix, pretty much tix was a bad implument.

LaLaPerish If Roblox adds an alternative to tixs than people will do the same thing they did with tix unless there is a way to stop people from doing that.

emiradriankotan I think that they should've added them both, but the TIX would be much harder to gain and it costs much.

Ihsosoyundaa12 roblox needs to add some thing like tix

Goodmanfrombloxy Honestly, tix would not fit in now

Goodmanfrombloxy That is cause of how the catalog works

RamirelZyerge Honestly, They should have added some alternative instead of leaving people hanging. It was wrong and immoral to do so.

