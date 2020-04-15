Vihagi Rathnayaka
Should Roblox have gotten rid of tix? Should they add a new alternative?

MashCobblers avatar

MashCobblers

April 15, 2020 at 02:03 AM

What new alternative currency can be added that will solve all the issues that tix had? Since robux can only be obtained through real money, this new currency will help out the players who can't afford robux.
Doulanyy avatar

Doulanyy

April 15, 2020 at 06:00 AM

idk something like in between maybe? but tix was a huge loss for the creatiors so its gone for good now
iiR_itual avatar

iiR_itual

April 15, 2020 at 06:12 AM

what did tix do back then?
lickmysweat avatar

lickmysweat

April 15, 2020 at 08:25 AM

I feel like they shouldn't have but of course, I understood why they got rid of it (players botting places to get a lot of tix) but if they do add another currency maybe try to make it more secure and try to find ways to avoid players mis-using the feature
MrM4yh3m avatar

MrM4yh3m

April 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM

I prefer Robux because TIX isnt worth much and it would be harder to read how much TIX you have or how much its worth.
iiGood_Comradeii avatar

iiGood_Comradeii

April 15, 2020 at 10:26 PM

TIX would be nice for the players that can't get or afford Robux, but Robux is a more secure currency.
coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM

of course everyone wants tix back because you get them for free and you can convert them into robux but people would use bots to get a bunch of tix and robux
maridekanoidze1 avatar

maridekanoidze1

April 15, 2020 at 10:29 PM

No. everyonw wants tix but just look closer how scammed u could get. u can get many robux and tix by making many account and getting tix. many people use bots for this
MroxSu avatar

MroxSu

April 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM

They had to remove tix, since you could always bot your place and get like thousands of tix, pretty much tix was a bad implument.
LaLaPerish avatar

LaLaPerish

April 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM

If Roblox adds an alternative to tixs than people will do the same thing they did with tix unless there is a way to stop people from doing that.
emiradriankotan avatar

emiradriankotan

April 15, 2020 at 11:16 PM

I think that they should've added them both, but the TIX would be much harder to gain and it costs much.
Ihsosoyundaa12 avatar

Ihsosoyundaa12

April 15, 2020 at 11:16 PM

roblox needs to add some thing like tix
_30398 avatar

_30398

April 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM

там круто роблокс
Goodmanfrombloxy avatar

Goodmanfrombloxy

April 15, 2020 at 11:26 PM

Honestly, tix would not fit in now
Goodmanfrombloxy avatar

Goodmanfrombloxy

April 15, 2020 at 11:27 PM

That is cause of how the catalog works
Aleoja56 avatar

Aleoja56

April 15, 2020 at 11:36 PM

well i don t know
Explosive1912 avatar

Explosive1912

April 16, 2020 at 04:10 AM

RamirelZyerge avatar

RamirelZyerge

April 16, 2020 at 04:12 AM

Honestly, They should have added some alternative instead of leaving people hanging. It was wrong and immoral to do so.
Aiya_plaz avatar

Aiya_plaz

April 16, 2020 at 04:26 AM

yeah I agree
EmeraldZest avatar

EmeraldZest

April 16, 2020 at 04:32 AM

I think it would not be a great idea cause it would be like robux but worth more and cost more it would be like gems in games
