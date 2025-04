which do you think is more broken sett veigar or malzahar

Rip_MonkeyDluffy xd i said it is much more broken veigar

milan_pro9 xd i said it is much more broken veigar

Emirhan001 I love you leagua of legends

Kurarensu Veigar , passive stack is literally broken



Netzi21 veigar is too broken i can agree with all of u

pastikin malz is balanced lol. my 90% winrate proves that. xD

hng_phm3 Sett, he has no counter

MrPlagueDoctor İ like this game too lol





Ahmettunay1 İ like this game too lol

szefuncio1997 sett lol who says veigar is op

Ninjawusmen Sett