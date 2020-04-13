tasks on gamehag

i have a question,do the tasks work on gamehag,and what are the war thunder tasks?somebody?
Completed & rewarded for war thunder
5 wins
10 wins
20 wins + collect 150 Golden Eagles
I haven't tried the tasks yet, but it's on my to do list. First I'll focus on reaching level 3 as I understand that there are more options available after that in order to get SG. I've heard different comments on the tasks, so I will need o try it myself.
So getting to lv3 quickly is important? seems I better get onto it.
@Kremenik, AFAIK you don't get more tasks /more gems for tasks after level 3. I am level 3 & the offers all appear to be the same. New ones are only added when gamehag adds them (or removes them)
Plus the fastest way to level is to do the tasks.
Trying to level without doing tasks is just wasting your time.