tasks on gamehag

Kristijankica06 avatar

Kristijankica06

April 13, 2020 at 11:27 PM

i have a question,do the tasks work on gamehag,and what are the war thunder tasks?somebody?
taileer123 avatar

taileer123

April 13, 2020 at 11:28 PM

not working for me mate
JitterP avatar

JitterP

April 13, 2020 at 11:41 PM

Completed & rewarded for war thunder
5 wins
10 wins
20 wins + collect 150 Golden Eagles
Kristijankica06 avatar

Kristijankica06

April 13, 2020 at 11:42 PM

@jitterP thanks
Valentina_213 avatar

Valentina_213

April 13, 2020 at 11:54 PM

not working for me

Kremenik avatar

Kremenik

April 14, 2020 at 02:40 AM

I haven't tried the tasks yet, but it's on my to do list. First I'll focus on reaching level 3 as I understand that there are more options available after that in order to get SG. I've heard different comments on the tasks, so I will need o try it myself.
Skyviper735 avatar

Skyviper735

April 14, 2020 at 05:27 AM

So getting to lv3 quickly is important? seems I better get onto it.
JitterP avatar

JitterP

April 15, 2020 at 02:46 AM

@Kremenik, AFAIK you don't get more tasks /more gems for tasks after level 3. I am level 3 & the offers all appear to be the same. New ones are only added when gamehag adds them (or removes them)
Plus the fastest way to level is to do the tasks.

Trying to level without doing tasks is just wasting your time.
