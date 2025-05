Far Cry Primal Review

Hello Guys! Today I'm going to be talking about a relatively old game. Far Cry Primal was released somewhere around 2016 for PC and ever since I have basically been enjoying it so much! Hope this review helps you with all your questions about whether or not you should buy this game and play it for yourself! Enjoy Reading!

Alright, so, this game is all about hunting and trying to survive in the wilderness as that all you could really do back in the 10000BCs.You play as a man that comes from a tribe called "Wenja". The main protagonist, "Takkar" becomes the leader of the Wenja tribe and is therefore put into command of all of its people. Now, in this game there's all sorts of things you can do. You can hunt for food or for animal skins for upgrades, you can hunt down the enemy tribes such as the "Udam" and the "Izila" tribe. Udam are the Flesh eaters and Izila are the founders of fire. Each tribe has different strengths and weaknesses. Including the Wenja. The Udam are strong against close range attacks but suffer the most with ranged, such as a bow. The Izila are basically the opposite as they light their arrows on fire wo help them deal more damage to you.As the leader of the Wenja tribe you can imagine that you would have some special attribute that would have made them choose you, right? Well, you do.Not only are you a very skilled warrior, but you can also tame beasts to fight by your side. Any beast from Doles to Mammoths can be tamed to be your most faithful companion. I especially like my friend and partner in crime, "Cheesecake" a very chubby brown grizzly whom i've grown to like over the first few hours of playing the game.There are numerous side quests in the game and multiple things to collect as you continue your journey through the wilderness.andare all items you can find during your play-through, as well as supply bags left by former Wenja warriors who used to roam the land before you. Those bags contain numerous supplies that you as a character need, such as food, skins, stone, wood. etc.Base upgrades are a vital part of the game as you cannot continue through certain missions without them. So as a little piece of advice, collect as much as you can during your travels and make sure you don't lose it, you can't get it back. All base upgrades give a boost to Takkar and his fellow tribesmen.If you find Wenja that are trapped or taken prisoner by the Udam, rescue them, as they will return back to the base and your population will rise up and your rewards will increase as you take over enemy camps and bonfires.As you continue to run around in this beautifully made and realistic looking game, keep in mind that all of this could have been what really happened, for all we know these tribes might have actually existed. With that being said, there are a lot of Easter eggs within the game that prove some things that were thought to have happened in the past.That's all for this review. I honestly recommend getting this game for yourself as it really can make time go by. Enjoy the gaming friends!