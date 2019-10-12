Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
What are your old memories of 2012 - 2016 ROBLOX Game

Placeterm avatar

Placeterm

October 12, 2019 at 06:55 PM

Vote Here!
HappyGhostBoy avatar

HappyGhostBoy

October 13, 2019 at 11:09 PM

no hashtags
HappyGhostBoy avatar

HappyGhostBoy

October 13, 2019 at 11:09 PM

less lag issues
Balonsy avatar

Balonsy

October 13, 2019 at 11:31 PM

That i'm playing Roblox :))
Franktres avatar

Franktres

October 14, 2019 at 08:24 PM

I remember TONS of memories, to the point I can't really even describe them. So I suppose I shall tell what I can.

1. I remember playing this one tycoon game- Well, actually, tons of tycoon games. Usually the ones where the old minecarts actually worked, but now they're all broken due to Roblox's updates.

2. I also remember these... "Click to fire cannons" with usually a bright green button somewhere around it. And boy, did I love to become one helluva nuisance and/or a menace to everyone that got into it's fixed line of fire.

3. And for this number, which might actually be my final one... I remember playing, and roleplaying a (with) friend(s) and overall, having a good time on the ol' KL2. And a few other games. Like Base Wars.
SandraVlog avatar

SandraVlog

October 14, 2019 at 10:51 PM

I am a 2013 user. But they made so many changes, the worst one was to remove tix. But in the past years the events was so nice, I still remember the Halloween 2015, on that house map.
Gokublu777777 avatar

Gokublu777777

October 14, 2019 at 11:53 PM

hola como estan todo fino:stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::sunglasses::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::sunglasses:

Gokublu777777 avatar

Gokublu777777

October 14, 2019 at 11:53 PM

Gokublu777777 avatar

Gokublu777777

October 14, 2019 at 11:53 PM

Gokublu777777 avatar

Gokublu777777

October 14, 2019 at 11:54 PM

que tal como le a tatado la vida

vfrcbvjdbx avatar

vfrcbvjdbx

October 15, 2019 at 01:27 AM

играю в Roblox
lickmysweat avatar

lickmysweat

October 15, 2019 at 05:02 PM

I started in 2018, but from what I know about old Roblox I miss:
1. Tix (#BringTixBack)
2. NO HASHTAGS (better for saying how much in game money you have)
3. Less lag (I have a normal and good wifi system, BUT ROBLOX LAGS SO HARD)
Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 15, 2019 at 06:34 PM

very good bro very good memories
dac06102002 avatar

dac06102002

October 15, 2019 at 06:38 PM

nice nice nice
