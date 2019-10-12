What are your old memories of 2012 - 2016 ROBLOX Game

HappyGhostBoy no hashtags

HappyGhostBoy less lag issues

Balonsy That i'm playing Roblox :))

Franktres I remember TONS of memories, to the point I can't really even describe them. So I suppose I shall tell what I can.



1. I remember playing this one tycoon game- Well, actually, tons of tycoon games. Usually the ones where the old minecarts actually worked, but now they're all broken due to Roblox's updates.



2. I also remember these... "Click to fire cannons" with usually a bright green button somewhere around it. And boy, did I love to become one helluva nuisance and/or a menace to everyone that got into it's fixed line of fire.



3. And for this number, which might actually be my final one... I remember playing, and roleplaying a (with) friend(s) and overall, having a good time on the ol' KL2. And a few other games. Like Base Wars.

SandraVlog I am a 2013 user. But they made so many changes, the worst one was to remove tix. But in the past years the events was so nice, I still remember the Halloween 2015, on that house map.

Gokublu777777 hola como estan todo fino:stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::sunglasses::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::sunglasses:





Gokublu777777 que tal como le a tatado la vida





vfrcbvjdbx играю в Roblox

lickmysweat I started in 2018, but from what I know about old Roblox I miss:

1. Tix (#BringTixBack)

2. NO HASHTAGS (better for saying how much in game money you have)

3. Less lag (I have a normal and good wifi system, BUT ROBLOX LAGS SO HARD)

Guildsman very good bro very good memories