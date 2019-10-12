PUBG is better than Fortnite

geekdom Its real, truth, and for some folks, truth is not acceptable. They are fool enough to compare fortnite with PUBG.

NemesisAS14 Fortnite is BETTER

prim_augustus pubg is way better than fortnite. fortnite is a game for kids

austinrichardpost PUBG is more mature than Fortnite, as Fortnite is colorful and vibrant (more appealing to children.) Although Fortnite has decent aspects such as building, PUBG simply requires more skill, causing Fortnite "stans" to be the lesser-skilled players.

AnasEmd i dont agree cz pubg morew realistic

AnasEmd but fortnite is cool too

geekdom OFC, PUBG IS Better, Fortnite is too much salty

Kanal12 Agreeeeeed...

suzer007 its good game





MrBlackTLP Bugs...

Red_Owl Whoever thinks fortnite is better than PUBG, they either don't own PUBG or have never played it before so they keep yapping and they keep loving their beloved free 2 play fortnite! :) Nothing against fortnite, but PUBG, it's something man.

andrewpro411 Yep by far

Skorukh Yes is free and is better for me Fornite

PDTomato i think both games are cool they both have theyre ups and downs

Miksaa Very good gamw

ra1zer Realism is better, fortnite sux :ppp

Xaiz_12 Obiviously , Are You Kidding Me? Fortnite Is GOOD

Kanal12 ... play pubg its way better

hamza_douma i think both games are cool

Lunatic_Hero Fortnite sucks

GopnikZvnovsky Both games are good, sadly pubg is dying

n_o_o_b_ worst game

n_o_o_b_ never pla=y that

n_o_o_b_ okay?



