novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
Back to PUBG Mobile

PUBG is better than Fortnite

geekdom avatar

geekdom

October 12, 2019 at 03:51 PM

Its real, truth, and for some folks, truth is not acceptable. They are fool enough to compare fortnite with PUBG.
NemesisAS14 avatar

NemesisAS14

October 14, 2019 at 10:41 AM

Fortnite is BETTER
prim_augustus avatar

prim_augustus

October 14, 2019 at 07:22 PM

pubg is way better than fortnite. fortnite is a game for kids
austinrichardpost avatar

austinrichardpost

October 24, 2019 at 04:38 AM

PUBG is more mature than Fortnite, as Fortnite is colorful and vibrant (more appealing to children.) Although Fortnite has decent aspects such as building, PUBG simply requires more skill, causing Fortnite "stans" to be the lesser-skilled players.
AnasEmd avatar

AnasEmd

October 24, 2019 at 05:37 AM

i dont agree cz pubg morew realistic
AnasEmd avatar

AnasEmd

October 24, 2019 at 05:37 AM

but fortnite is cool too
geekdom avatar

geekdom

October 24, 2019 at 04:27 PM

OFC, PUBG IS Better, Fortnite is too much salty
Kanal12 avatar

Kanal12

October 24, 2019 at 08:25 PM

Agreeeeeed...
suzer007 avatar

suzer007

November 1, 2019 at 02:10 PM

its good game

MrBlackTLP avatar

MrBlackTLP

November 2, 2019 at 12:57 AM

Bugs...
Red_Owl avatar

Red_Owl

November 2, 2019 at 05:21 AM

Whoever thinks fortnite is better than PUBG, they either don't own PUBG or have never played it before so they keep yapping and they keep loving their beloved free 2 play fortnite! :) Nothing against fortnite, but PUBG, it's something man.
andrewpro411 avatar

andrewpro411

November 2, 2019 at 09:04 AM

Yep by far
Skorukh avatar

Skorukh

November 11, 2019 at 09:43 PM

Yes is free and is better for me Fornite
PDTomato avatar

PDTomato

November 12, 2019 at 12:39 AM

i think both games are cool they both have theyre ups and downs
Miksaa avatar

Miksaa

November 12, 2019 at 09:17 PM

Very good gamw
ra1zer avatar

ra1zer

November 25, 2019 at 02:22 PM

Realism is better, fortnite sux :ppp
Xaiz_12 avatar

Xaiz_12

November 26, 2019 at 06:43 PM

Obiviously , Are You Kidding Me? Fortnite Is GOOD
Kanal12 avatar

Kanal12

November 27, 2019 at 02:58 AM

... play pubg its way better
hamza_douma avatar

hamza_douma

November 27, 2019 at 04:19 PM

i think both games are cool
Lunatic_Hero avatar

Lunatic_Hero

November 27, 2019 at 08:13 PM

Fortnite sucks
GopnikZvnovsky avatar

GopnikZvnovsky

November 27, 2019 at 09:26 PM

Both games are good, sadly pubg is dying
n_o_o_b_ avatar

n_o_o_b_

November 30, 2019 at 12:21 AM

worst game
n_o_o_b_ avatar

n_o_o_b_

November 30, 2019 at 12:21 AM

never pla=y that
n_o_o_b_ avatar

n_o_o_b_

November 30, 2019 at 12:21 AM

okay?

wezdh avatar

wezdh

March 7, 2020 at 12:57 AM

Pubg mobile doesnt make sense the PC one is better
