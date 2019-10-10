DELICIOUS DRINKS

vzrrie What are your fave DELICIOUS DRINKS?

vzrrie Mine is milkshakes etc.

me14 Milkshakes are pretty good, I also like smoothies.

amongustrollbruhxD Tea, really easy to make and a solid pick for the whole year.

mr_devil Smoothies,Tea,Cold-drink, XD GAMEHAG DRINK xD

LordOfEmpires Şalgam is the best...

dks_shadow alchol for me

WaLKeR07 **** and milkshake

vzrrie LOL! THIS COMMENT IS PRETTY FUNNY!

Josevaldo528 dr pepper is my favorite... also passion fruit soda is good :blush:

Mushroomhead_Fanatic Favorites are chocolate milk & vanilla milk.

jandbdavenport That blue gatorade is really good.

matteo_soldi coca

abdullahsaad milk plus bottle like coca cola

Fanoudie water is the best :)

radio@ctive Gatorade, Lucozade, Prime, etc

