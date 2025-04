Counter strike or Fortnite?

giwrgosboi27 in my opinion, csgo is better than fortnite.What do you think guys?

EspeReapeR Definately CS:GO

sandemlis Definately CSGO

catalin__oldcskroundro CS:GO, For The Win

Toem8tr CS:GO IS THE BEST GAME OF ALL

_redhand_ Obviamente CSGO, No por nada es el juego fps mas dificil hasta el momento

daniel_kadosh csgo is such a great game

cluemaster Counter strike of course.

akafizyonik cs exactly :D

firefox22222 Cs go thee best

Balonsy I like to play CS:GO

Blazerok456 Fortnite

Foxygamer1210 cs:go açık ara alır

PatiliSonum fortniteeeeeeeeeeeeeee

IEGB Csgo

heheboy CSGO is the best

kissssik fortnite for the win

Oyegame CS GO definitly

Oyegame Cs Go is the most popular online game...and has remained like that for years...

blinbaba fortniteee but it has ended

blood375 both are good

JohnLuck CSGO of course



Sandel123 CS:GO

000HOMER000 Definately CS:GO