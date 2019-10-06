Rain

Gem5

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

How to reach a Global ?

Onedoom avatar

Onedoom

October 6, 2019 at 03:15 AM

I silver 1 and i wannna reach flobal
Slimane_lOl avatar

Slimane_lOl

October 6, 2019 at 04:18 AM

you need good aim and teamate
DrCottonBalls avatar

DrCottonBalls

October 6, 2019 at 08:24 AM

get good, also with you needa good team
Anonymous10310 avatar

Anonymous10310

October 6, 2019 at 12:21 PM

I donnot Know, I just silver
GBP_G0D avatar

GBP_G0D

October 6, 2019 at 06:52 PM

go and practice ur aiming and find a good team for queue
sandemlis avatar

sandemlis

October 7, 2019 at 05:29 PM

You need to practice your aim a lot.
Try warming up before you start playing competitive.
Get to know maps, learn some common smokes.
Find people to play with, it's gonna be harder to play solo since your teammates can be unpredictable andyou can never know how good or bad they may be at the game.
suzer007 avatar

suzer007

October 7, 2019 at 06:43 PM

I dont hae any frinds to play with me
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy