I silver 1 and i wannna reach flobal
you need good aim and teamate
get good, also with you needa good team
I donnot Know, I just silver
go and practice ur aiming and find a good team for queue
You need to practice your aim a lot.
Try warming up before you start playing competitive.
Get to know maps, learn some common smokes.
Find people to play with, it's gonna be harder to play solo since your teammates can be unpredictable andyou can never know how good or bad they may be at the game.
I dont hae any frinds to play with me