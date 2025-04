Rainbow Six Siege VS Cs:go

NoM3rcy What do you vote for ?

KeyGerstrike I Like R6S and like CS:GO, but i always play R6S

NoM3rcy Yep same for me

mohamedok201 rainbow six ofc , more realstic and great gameplay

Shmaki noo csgo is better for pvp

zochem211 cs go nice

FirePie Tbh didn't play rainbow siege so I don't know answer :(