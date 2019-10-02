Is it worth it to do surveys?

CowPark Do you ever get anything for it?

supz_lee Surveys tend to be the tasks that have the highest payout, but you gotta give personal info tho so it really depends on how you see it

CowPark I don't mind giving my personal info as long as it's not an adress or login info, what I do mind is spending time and getting nothing

zw1122 they're never available for me in the first place for some reason

XenoKnight What do you mean? Surveys like those robux scams or what?

XenoKnight What type of surveys do you mean?





CowPark sourveys for sg





Lucas_49 Most of the time they don't give anything.



Riinkss You can get more soul gems doing tasks in games like war thunder or world of warships.

WaLKeR07 i don't think. its waste of time i did some survey but never get lucky to get any GS

Flej12 I tried one got nothing ...

Flej12 they asked me like 10 times if I am a student, I said yes then i got like 6 times question what is your job or how many kids you have.... its useless !