Is it worth it to do surveys?

CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 2, 2019 at 01:45 PM

Do you ever get anything for it?
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

October 2, 2019 at 02:25 PM

Surveys tend to be the tasks that have the highest payout, but you gotta give personal info tho so it really depends on how you see it
CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 2, 2019 at 02:34 PM

I don't mind giving my personal info as long as it's not an adress or login info, what I do mind is spending time and getting nothing
zw1122 avatar

zw1122

October 2, 2019 at 05:24 PM

they're never available for me in the first place for some reason
XenoKnight avatar

XenoKnight

October 2, 2019 at 05:30 PM

What do you mean? Surveys like those robux scams or what?
XenoKnight avatar

XenoKnight

October 2, 2019 at 05:30 PM

What type of surveys do you mean?

CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 2, 2019 at 06:07 PM

sourveys for sg

Lucas_49 avatar

Lucas_49

October 3, 2019 at 07:06 PM

Most of the time they don't give anything.
Riinkss avatar

Riinkss

October 12, 2019 at 11:15 PM

You can get more soul gems doing tasks in games like war thunder or world of warships.
WaLKeR07 avatar

WaLKeR07

October 12, 2019 at 11:20 PM

i don't think. its waste of time i did some survey but never get lucky to get any GS
Flej12 avatar

Flej12

October 13, 2019 at 12:10 AM

I tried one got nothing ...
Flej12 avatar

Flej12

October 13, 2019 at 12:12 AM

they asked me like 10 times if I am a student, I said yes then i got like 6 times question what is your job or how many kids you have.... its useless !
fenderknight avatar

fenderknight

October 13, 2019 at 07:49 AM

It never works
