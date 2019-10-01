No SG for minigames?

CowPark I just did my new Record in flappy cat, above 40 points and still didn't get a single SG....

mohamedok201 it's uesless mate , you will only get 1 sg every 40 points , go for app zone or contracts for more sgs

john_eriksson i dont like the minigames bro haha it is to fking hard

CowPark I guess, thank you

RobertGoodGuy_2009 i don't like minigames it's too hard

CowPark I think it's learnable, but if it doesn't give you SG, why not go play somewhere else? or something else





safwan3519 Yeah i completed and i didnt get sg and i hate minigames

aidenpearce001 Appzone is the best way to get 100 SG per 24 hours. I recommend you checking out.

aidenpearce001 Also, mini games are not really worth playing. They're hard and you won't be able to earn much.

rashedrsd5758 Mini games are rigged not worth your time

IrishGoose You need to wait up to 72 hours until you will get your soul gems as a reward you'll have to be patient if you want to use this method I would personally recommend doing contracts and tasks!

IrishGoose I hope I was able to help answer your questions remember the misty has customer support if you aren't able to find an answer!

_Jaeger The wizard game is the only one that gives SG. The others are rigged to kill you easily and not give you SG

blood375 I don't agree with you, you can get SG from all minigames, as long as you are playing in the app on your phone, flappy cat is the easiest by far. There's a limit to how many you can win, though.

ilhansomcu07 olm ne diyonuz Sg mg fln aq

xVisky Don't play Mini-games on PC usually, they don't give your reward. Do it in the mobile app you receive it once you get the score.