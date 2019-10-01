No SG for minigames?

I just did my new Record in flappy cat, above 40 points and still didn't get a single SG....
it's uesless mate , you will only get 1 sg every 40 points , go for app zone or contracts for more sgs
i dont like the minigames bro haha it is to fking hard
i don't like minigames it's too hard
I think it's learnable, but if it doesn't give you SG, why not go play somewhere else? or something else
Yeah i completed and i didnt get sg and i hate minigames
Appzone is the best way to get 100 SG per 24 hours. I recommend you checking out.
Also, mini games are not really worth playing. They're hard and you won't be able to earn much.
Mini games are rigged not worth your time
You need to wait up to 72 hours until you will get your soul gems as a reward you'll have to be patient if you want to use this method I would personally recommend doing contracts and tasks!
I hope I was able to help answer your questions remember the misty has customer support if you aren't able to find an answer!
The wizard game is the only one that gives SG. The others are rigged to kill you easily and not give you SG
I don't agree with you, you can get SG from all minigames, as long as you are playing in the app on your phone, flappy cat is the easiest by far. There's a limit to how many you can win, though.
olm ne diyonuz Sg mg fln aq
Don't play Mini-games on PC usually, they don't give your reward. Do it in the mobile app you receive it once you get the score.
Minigames is not the best choice for getting SG.