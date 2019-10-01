guilerhukas
No SG for minigames?

CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 1, 2019 at 01:16 PM

I just did my new Record in flappy cat, above 40 points and still didn't get a single SG....
mohamedok201 avatar

mohamedok201

October 1, 2019 at 01:43 PM

it's uesless mate , you will only get 1 sg every 40 points , go for app zone or contracts for more sgs
john_eriksson avatar

john_eriksson

October 1, 2019 at 01:44 PM

i dont like the minigames bro haha it is to fking hard
CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 1, 2019 at 01:45 PM

I guess, thank you
RobertGoodGuy_2009 avatar

RobertGoodGuy_2009

October 1, 2019 at 02:04 PM

i don't like minigames it's too hard
CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 1, 2019 at 02:11 PM

I think it's learnable, but if it doesn't give you SG, why not go play somewhere else? or something else

safwan3519 avatar

safwan3519

October 1, 2019 at 02:16 PM

Yeah i completed and i didnt get sg and i hate minigames
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

October 1, 2019 at 06:13 PM

Appzone is the best way to get 100 SG per 24 hours. I recommend you checking out.
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

October 1, 2019 at 06:14 PM

Also, mini games are not really worth playing. They're hard and you won't be able to earn much.
rashedrsd5758 avatar

rashedrsd5758

October 1, 2019 at 06:19 PM

Mini games are rigged not worth your time
IrishGoose avatar

IrishGoose

October 1, 2019 at 06:34 PM

You need to wait up to 72 hours until you will get your soul gems as a reward you'll have to be patient if you want to use this method I would personally recommend doing contracts and tasks!
IrishGoose avatar

IrishGoose

October 1, 2019 at 06:35 PM

I hope I was able to help answer your questions remember the misty has customer support if you aren't able to find an answer!
_Jaeger avatar

_Jaeger

October 1, 2019 at 06:36 PM

The wizard game is the only one that gives SG. The others are rigged to kill you easily and not give you SG
blood375 avatar

blood375

October 29, 2019 at 08:10 PM

I don't agree with you, you can get SG from all minigames, as long as you are playing in the app on your phone, flappy cat is the easiest by far. There's a limit to how many you can win, though.
ilhansomcu07 avatar

ilhansomcu07

October 29, 2019 at 08:23 PM

olm ne diyonuz Sg mg fln aq
xVisky avatar

xVisky

November 3, 2019 at 03:06 AM

Don't play Mini-games on PC usually, they don't give your reward. Do it in the mobile app you receive it once you get the score.
7H35H4D0W avatar

7H35H4D0W

November 3, 2019 at 08:12 AM

Minigames is not the best choice for getting SG.
