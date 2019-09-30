rewards were do they go?

daraken i just ordered the 2500 golden eagles reward now i am thinking how do they distribute the rewards is it a code or what as they don't have my account info etc

daraken never mind found out they give you a code to redeem this was great and only took about 10 min to get the reward

cihan5115 i just ordered the 2500 golden eagles reward now i am thinking how do they distribute the rewards is it a code or what as they don't have my account info etc

Testerboy96 :joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy:

Chappy123456789 Code