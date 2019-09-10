Rain

roblox or minecraft what to choose?

shagabutinov avatar

shagabutinov

September 10, 2019 at 09:07 AM

roblox or minecraft what to choose?
_Jaeger avatar

_Jaeger

September 10, 2019 at 07:36 PM

Minecraft. Which version? Java edition. It's worth the money, you can add mods to the Java edition and design the world the way you want, whereas not all roblox games gives you the free will to create
Gluggets360 avatar

Gluggets360

September 11, 2019 at 06:13 AM

ifk
'

liranov__tastydroppro avatar

liranov__tastydroppro

September 11, 2019 at 11:36 AM

люблю кс го
DREG0 avatar

DREG0

September 11, 2019 at 12:36 PM

minecraft its too good
floreskian321 avatar

floreskian321

September 11, 2019 at 01:17 PM

roblox

floreskian321 avatar

floreskian321

September 11, 2019 at 01:17 PM

roblox very nice
floreskian321 avatar

floreskian321

September 11, 2019 at 01:17 PM

game the roblox is give the robux

floreskian321 avatar

floreskian321

September 11, 2019 at 01:18 PM

roblox give us robux network
floreskian321 avatar

floreskian321

September 11, 2019 at 01:18 PM

roblox roblox roblox
floreskian321 avatar

floreskian321

September 11, 2019 at 01:18 PM

roblox nice game minecraft no
floreskian321 avatar

floreskian321

September 11, 2019 at 01:18 PM

very thankful roblox give the robux
beldaze avatar

beldaze

September 11, 2019 at 10:38 PM

minecraft is better
sabrigholam avatar

sabrigholam

September 11, 2019 at 11:45 PM

well minecraft is a survival game
roblox is rpg game i think both of them good
roio avatar

roio

September 12, 2019 at 12:12 AM

Go for minecraft, that's the og one
Drakid13 avatar

Drakid13

September 12, 2019 at 01:03 AM

how about you play minecraft, in roblox?

milkywayangel avatar

milkywayangel

September 12, 2019 at 02:17 AM

Minecraft always!! Roblox is Just waste of Money!! minecraft is a lot more fun to play
TacoWithSauce avatar

TacoWithSauce

September 12, 2019 at 03:03 AM

I like both tbh but id probably choose Minecraft over Roblox because Roblox is getting more childish with the day and im cringing to death sometimes. Luckily there are still a few quality gameson rblx
Dragan2000 avatar

Dragan2000

September 12, 2019 at 04:03 AM

well roblox is better much I prefer ROBLOX

markkianflores avatar

markkianflores

September 12, 2019 at 12:39 PM

roblox because nice gamer
markkianflores avatar

markkianflores

September 12, 2019 at 12:40 PM

robux my selected
markkianflores avatar

markkianflores

September 12, 2019 at 12:40 PM

dont minecraft box head
markkianflores avatar

markkianflores

September 12, 2019 at 12:40 PM

roblox get the robux or suit
notfunny23 avatar

notfunny23

September 12, 2019 at 01:15 PM

roblox is best
Eronman18 avatar

Eronman18

September 12, 2019 at 03:02 PM

Roblox
123
