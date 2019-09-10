roblox or minecraft what to choose?
Minecraft. Which version? Java edition. It's worth the money, you can add mods to the Java edition and design the world the way you want, whereas not all roblox games gives you the free will to create
game the roblox is give the robux
roblox give us robux network
roblox nice game minecraft no
very thankful roblox give the robux
well minecraft is a survival game
roblox is rpg game i think both of them good
Go for minecraft, that's the og one
how about you play minecraft, in roblox?
Minecraft always!! Roblox is Just waste of Money!! minecraft is a lot more fun to play
I like both tbh but id probably choose Minecraft over Roblox because Roblox is getting more childish with the day and im cringing to death sometimes. Luckily there are still a few quality gameson rblx
well roblox is better much I prefer ROBLOX
roblox because nice gamer
roblox get the robux or suit