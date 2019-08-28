Rain

Gem106

unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

Back to Roblox

Uraziło was usuniecie opcji platnosci za robuxy paysafecard?

Funisieq avatar

Funisieq

August 28, 2019 at 12:43 PM

Tak/Nie według mnie to była duza strata dla roblox corp.
EaLomi avatar

EaLomi

August 28, 2019 at 03:19 PM

Tak i to bardzo
MaslakNEW avatar

MaslakNEW

August 28, 2019 at 03:27 PM

tak ja chcialem kupic robuxy ale nie moglem wlasnie przez to :(

BlindGhost22 avatar

BlindGhost22

August 28, 2019 at 03:32 PM

Nie i tak nie używam paysafecarda :)
Majki_Pl avatar

Majki_Pl

August 28, 2019 at 05:53 PM

nie zauwazylemxD

Aveteri avatar

Aveteri

August 28, 2019 at 06:20 PM

Nie bo nie kupuję przez payseftcart używam karty kredytowej :)
Wojtaloso avatar

Wojtaloso

August 28, 2019 at 06:23 PM

nie mnie bo uzywam mastera
craftheros avatar

craftheros

August 29, 2019 at 02:45 PM

szkoda bo uzywalem psc

tolka281063YT avatar

tolka281063YT

August 29, 2019 at 02:53 PM

tak szkoda
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Uraziło was usuniecie opcji platnosci za robuxy paysafecard? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag