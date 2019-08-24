why my experience bar will drop day by day

why the fuck game hag stupid gamehag
idk i cant move from 44 percent onlvl 2
That's what you get for your spam. Enjoy losing even more XP after all of the reports go in.
Probably cause you are spamming
Don't you love it when you see people who spam get punished for it? I do.
Judging from your profile, i hope you lose even more XP
It is because of spamming probably
hi guys im still in lc2.20%
Forumlarda spam yapıyorsanız, gamehag alınan xps'yi algılar ve siler
Why does my exp go down each dahy
It makes no since because I dont rember it ever going down until like aboout a few days ago
If you're a "frog" & haven't earned gems lately it'll drop.
I think if people downvote your posts you can also lose the XP earned by posting.
I dont know, but my xp bar dropping down too :(
I dont even know why :( please help
yea i don't know why i login everyday and it still goes down
will it tho? ill keep track this time
Really, you all are right! Why why and thousands more time why my and other user experience bar goes down every day, thanks of course that not lower than 1 lvl :'(
Just dont spam on the forums, then it doesnt drop i think
I have no idea, i have the same problem
omgggg sameeee ugh im so tired of it