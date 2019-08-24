Rain

why my experience bar will drop day by day

zimingwong avatar

zimingwong

August 24, 2019 at 10:59 PM

why the fuck game hag stupid gamehag
PeraPoZ avatar

PeraPoZ

August 24, 2019 at 11:13 PM

idk i cant move from 44 percent onlvl 2
pavel_hristov avatar

pavel_hristov

August 25, 2019 at 02:03 AM

That's what you get for your spam. Enjoy losing even more XP after all of the reports go in.
Archfox avatar

Archfox

August 25, 2019 at 02:24 AM

Probably cause you are spamming
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 25, 2019 at 10:35 AM

Don't you love it when you see people who spam get punished for it? I do.
Judging from your profile, i hope you lose even more XP
_stephan avatar

_stephan

August 25, 2019 at 11:09 AM

It is because of spamming probably
nicole_ragas avatar

nicole_ragas

March 1, 2021 at 08:41 AM

hi guys im still in lc2.20%


nicole_ragas avatar

nicole_ragas

March 1, 2021 at 08:42 AM

099564873251
nicole_ragas avatar

nicole_ragas

March 1, 2021 at 08:43 AM

hello guys your ok

BilgehanReis avatar

BilgehanReis

March 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM

Forumlarda spam yapıyorsanız, gamehag alınan xps'yi algılar ve siler

howdy2020 avatar

howdy2020

March 1, 2021 at 07:58 PM

Why does my exp go down each dahy

howdy2020 avatar

howdy2020

March 1, 2021 at 07:58 PM

It makes no since because I dont rember it ever going down until like aboout a few days ago
stlpaul avatar

stlpaul

March 1, 2021 at 10:32 PM

If you're a "frog" & haven't earned gems lately it'll drop. I think if people downvote your posts you can also lose the XP earned by posting.
MrTheMech avatar

MrTheMech

March 1, 2021 at 11:06 PM

will report reduse xp
NoHunName01 avatar

NoHunName01

March 2, 2021 at 04:41 AM

I dont know, but my xp bar dropping down too :(
NoHunName01 avatar

NoHunName01

March 2, 2021 at 04:42 AM

I dont even know why :( please help
salmane667exe avatar

salmane667exe

March 2, 2021 at 05:49 AM

yea i don't know why i login everyday and it still goes down
gels1 avatar

gels1

March 2, 2021 at 07:36 AM

will it tho? ill keep track this time
Feeeler avatar

Feeeler

March 2, 2021 at 07:41 AM

Really, you all are right! Why why and thousands more time why my and other user experience bar goes down every day, thanks of course that not lower than 1 lvl :'(
Rzyking avatar

Rzyking

March 2, 2021 at 08:50 AM

tell the bug
basieplasie avatar

basieplasie

March 2, 2021 at 05:55 PM

Just dont spam on the forums, then it doesnt drop i think
luyzinn avatar

luyzinn

March 2, 2021 at 08:38 PM

tell the buug
isla_cooper11 avatar

isla_cooper11

March 3, 2021 at 01:48 AM

thats true but ok

ZerXo avatar

ZerXo

March 3, 2021 at 02:41 AM

I have no idea, i have the same problem
yulianafluellen avatar

yulianafluellen

March 3, 2021 at 04:59 AM

omgggg sameeee ugh im so tired of it
