why my experience bar will drop day by day

zimingwong why the fuck game hag stupid gamehag

PeraPoZ idk i cant move from 44 percent onlvl 2

pavel_hristov That's what you get for your spam. Enjoy losing even more XP after all of the reports go in.

Archfox Probably cause you are spamming

supz_lee Don't you love it when you see people who spam get punished for it? I do.

Judging from your profile, i hope you lose even more XP



_stephan It is because of spamming probably

nicole_ragas hi guys im still in lc2.20%







nicole_ragas 099564873251

nicole_ragas hello guys your ok





BilgehanReis Forumlarda spam yapıyorsanız, gamehag alınan xps'yi algılar ve siler





howdy2020 Why does my exp go down each dahy





howdy2020 It makes no since because I dont rember it ever going down until like aboout a few days ago

stlpaul If you're a "frog" & haven't earned gems lately it'll drop. I think if people downvote your posts you can also lose the XP earned by posting.

MrTheMech will report reduse xp

NoHunName01 I dont know, but my xp bar dropping down too :(

NoHunName01 I dont even know why :( please help

salmane667exe yea i don't know why i login everyday and it still goes down

gels1 will it tho? ill keep track this time

Feeeler Really, you all are right! Why why and thousands more time why my and other user experience bar goes down every day, thanks of course that not lower than 1 lvl :'(

Rzyking tell the bug

basieplasie Just dont spam on the forums, then it doesnt drop i think

luyzinn tell the buug

isla_cooper11 thats true but ok





ZerXo I have no idea, i have the same problem