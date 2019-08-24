Rain

Always task rejected ...........

hamoud_ad avatar

hamoud_ad

August 24, 2019 at 10:17 PM

Like just look at this i got 15 wins Proof : https://gyazo.com/6b955c61454bb05f739ef723e6bae5ee but always rejected asking for why said upload a new screenshot what's wrong with them ????
DraugR1337 avatar

DraugR1337

August 24, 2019 at 10:56 PM

same here i wandered is there a retarded a.i that looks at our screenshots or an case of autism "Misty" wont explain and i cant get a straight answer from who or whatever
saras1984 avatar

saras1984

August 24, 2019 at 11:36 PM

same thing is happening to me..it is starting to look like scam. I dont think its an AI cause if it was checking would be faster. This time I sent an image with the game in windowed mode and my profile open in the background..some say this works. Anyway if gets rejected too I am out...
hamoud_ad avatar

hamoud_ad

August 25, 2019 at 05:56 PM

Take a long time and got rejected...
SuperStevoooo avatar

SuperStevoooo

August 25, 2019 at 06:18 PM

Same with me takes ages then you just get rejected
Hallowman avatar

Hallowman

August 26, 2019 at 01:40 AM

same i got rejected realy quickly

rajdam avatar

rajdam

August 26, 2019 at 01:13 PM

When your screenshot gets rejected just make sure everything is right and then go create a ticket: "problem with the platform > technical problem > other" and then describe your problem.
berk11142589 avatar

berk11142589

August 26, 2019 at 07:51 PM


rajdam Thank you task accepted.
azis2 avatar

azis2

August 27, 2019 at 01:30 AM

man thanks for the help
Yorki avatar

Yorki

August 28, 2019 at 01:10 AM

how do I proof that I won 15 battles? and does it have to be against online players or bots?
rajdam avatar

rajdam

August 28, 2019 at 03:23 PM

Yorki you just need to win 15 battles. It doesn't matter
hiner7000 avatar

hiner7000

September 1, 2019 at 09:35 PM

how do i show that won 15

hamoud_ad avatar

hamoud_ad

September 2, 2019 at 12:22 AM

go to profile then medals and mission u will find it like this
https://gyazo.com/6b955c61454bb05f739ef723e6bae5ee

xresa avatar

xresa

September 2, 2019 at 10:03 PM

OOF i don't even know this game XD

Shyfu avatar

Shyfu

September 5, 2019 at 02:21 AM

why task reject again? How many times I must win after 15 wins to complete the 1 task?
hiner7000 avatar

hiner7000

September 6, 2019 at 10:49 PM

I call scam

Mekiia avatar

Mekiia

September 7, 2019 at 09:01 AM

my task keeps getting rejected too
GamesinVanes avatar

GamesinVanes

September 7, 2019 at 09:08 AM

i tried litterly every thing but keeps getting rejected
german_spud avatar

german_spud

September 7, 2019 at 03:05 PM

guys you need to make a new account win 15 battles. all in a single day for the moment you make a new account the clock statrs ticking. if you all ready played it onece thers no going back you canot complited if you played the game once if you have a old account that is.
lens1910 avatar

lens1910

September 7, 2019 at 09:51 PM

Same with me takes ages then you just get rejected
Mohalic05 avatar

Mohalic05

September 8, 2019 at 10:49 PM

mükemmel oyun
Mohalic05 avatar

Mohalic05

September 8, 2019 at 10:49 PM

mükemmel oyun1
Mohalic05 avatar

Mohalic05

September 8, 2019 at 10:49 PM

mükemmel oyun2
Mohalic05 avatar

Mohalic05

September 8, 2019 at 10:49 PM

mükemmel oyun3
GamesinVanes avatar

GamesinVanes

September 9, 2019 at 07:48 AM

today i finally completed all 3 tasks of this game so for anyone who has been rejected all you have to do is just

1.open a new ticket for misty

2.choose (I have a problem with the platform)

3.choose (technical problem)

4.choose (other)

then you should type that your screenshot has been rejected though it clearly shows that you have 15 wins
Hope i helped you :D
