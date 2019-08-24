Always task rejected ...........

hamoud_ad Like just look at this i got 15 wins Proof : https://gyazo.com/6b955c61454bb05f739ef723e6bae5ee but always rejected asking for why said upload a new screenshot what's wrong with them ????

DraugR1337 same here i wandered is there a retarded a.i that looks at our screenshots or an case of autism "Misty" wont explain and i cant get a straight answer from who or whatever

saras1984 same thing is happening to me..it is starting to look like scam. I dont think its an AI cause if it was checking would be faster. This time I sent an image with the game in windowed mode and my profile open in the background..some say this works. Anyway if gets rejected too I am out...

hamoud_ad Take a long time and got rejected...

SuperStevoooo Same with me takes ages then you just get rejected

Hallowman same i got rejected realy quickly





rajdam When your screenshot gets rejected just make sure everything is right and then go create a ticket: "problem with the platform > technical problem > other" and then describe your problem.

rajdam Thank you task accepted.



azis2 man thanks for the help

Yorki how do I proof that I won 15 battles? and does it have to be against online players or bots?

rajdam Yorki you just need to win 15 battles. It doesn't matter

hiner7000 how do i show that won 15





hamoud_ad go to profile then medals and mission u will find it like this

https://gyazo.com/6b955c61454bb05f739ef723e6bae5ee





xresa OOF i don't even know this game XD





Shyfu why task reject again? How many times I must win after 15 wins to complete the 1 task?

hiner7000 I call scam





Mekiia my task keeps getting rejected too

GamesinVanes i tried litterly every thing but keeps getting rejected

german_spud guys you need to make a new account win 15 battles. all in a single day for the moment you make a new account the clock statrs ticking. if you all ready played it onece thers no going back you canot complited if you played the game once if you have a old account that is.



lens1910 Same with me takes ages then you just get rejected

