Always task rejected ...........

Like just look at this i got 15 wins
Proof : https://gyazo.com/6b955c61454bb05f739ef723e6bae5ee
but always rejected asking for why said upload a new screenshot what's wrong with them ????
same here i wandered is there a retarded a.i that looks at our screenshots or an case of autism "Misty" wont explain and i cant get a straight answer from who or whatever
same thing is happening to me..it is starting to look like scam. I dont think its an AI cause if it was checking would be faster. This time I sent an image with the game in windowed mode and my profile open in the background..some say this works. Anyway if gets rejected too I am out...
Take a long time and got rejected...
Same with me takes ages then you just get rejected
same i got rejected realy quickly
When your screenshot gets rejected just make sure everything is right and then go create a ticket: "problem with the platform > technical problem > other" and then describe your problem.
rajdam Thank you task accepted.
how do I proof that I won 15 battles? and does it have to be against online players or bots?
Yorki you just need to win 15 battles. It doesn't matter
how do i show that won 15
go to profile then medals and mission u will find it like this
OOF i don't even know this game XD
why task reject again? How many times I must win after 15 wins to complete the 1 task?
my task keeps getting rejected too
i tried litterly every thing but keeps getting rejected
guys you need to make a new account win 15 battles. all in a single day for the moment you make a new account the clock statrs ticking. if you all ready played it onece thers no going back you canot complited if you played the game once if you have a old account that is.
today i finally completed all 3 tasks of this game so for anyone who has been rejected all you have to do is just
1.open a new ticket for misty
2.choose (I have a problem with the platform)
3.choose (technical problem)
4.choose (other)
then you should type that your screenshot has been rejected though it clearly shows that you have 15 wins
Hope i helped you :D