Killing Floor 2, a game about pure fun

Burti45 avatar

Burti45

August 15, 2019 at 08:44 AM

Have you ever heard of Killing Floor 2 ?  It's a first person shooter developed and published by Tripwire Interactive.It was released in  2016. It is a sequel to 2009's Killing Floor.


GAMEPLAY

Long story short, you (and other people, preferably your friends) need to survive in a mutant zombie-apocalypse world.You get access to different guns and perks which can aid your battle against these monsters.Speaking of them, there are tons of them with many different stats and roles.As an example, the Cyst is a common specimen in Killing Floor 2. It is classified as a lesser enemy.Cysts are generally considered to be the weakest specimens in the game, whose only purpose is to distract the player from taking care of the big so-called "ZED'S".The Fleshpound is a giant specimen and it is classified as a large enemy, and is considered to be of extremely high threat. The Fleshpound appears as an extremely muscular and tall figure with many metal plates on it. Most notably, they have a glowing core on their chest, which indicates their level of aggression and pumps adrenaline.
All in all, the gameplay is just fun, sure it can become boring after long hours, but it can sustain itself.



GRAPHICS AND DESIGN

The game has been made on the Unreal Engine 3, which is a decent choice.Honestly, I don't think you'll be looking at the graphics that much when tons of "ZED'S" are chasing you.It's got some nice effects that's for sure and some decent textures.
On the other hand, compared to the original game, its got less maps and less characters.However, they might add even more maps and chars in the near future.

SOUND DESIGN

It's alright, that's all you need to know.The gun sounds are good + some terrifying mutants screams.The soundtrack for Killing Floor 2 was released by Solid State Records on April 21, 2015. It features original compositions by zYnthetic as well as metal tracks from a variety of artists.

RECEPTION AND RATING
Killing Floor 2 received "generally favorable" . However, like the previous game, negative feedback from the reviewers considered that the lack of any real plot or aim for the players other than killing specimens, the small number of existing maps, and the repetitiveness of the gameplay reduced its replay value.

STORY
Not much could be said, but here's what I could find.

"Killing Floor 2 takes place in continental Europe, where an outbreak caused by Horizone Biotech has quickly spread and gained unstoppable momentum, destroying the European Union. One month after the events in the original Killing Floor, the specimen clones are everywhere and civilization is in disarray; communications have failed, governments have collapsed, and military forces have been systematically eradicated. The people of Europe didn't know survival and self-preservation too well, and lucky survivors have gone into hiding." 
(quoting from the Killing Floor 2 wiki)


CONCLUSION


Overall, this game is fantastic.It has everything to hold on its two legs, good gameplay and lots of replayability.I'd recommend to grab some friends and experience this astonishing game.
the13avanger avatar

the13avanger

August 15, 2019 at 12:50 PM

nice its look nice

meeen avatar

meeen

August 18, 2019 at 04:57 AM

love this game:skull:
mushrooms avatar

mushrooms

August 28, 2019 at 04:43 AM

Everyone claim they good but they just went to the farming servers

Marcosq avatar

Marcosq

August 28, 2019 at 07:33 AM

Haven't played it yet
warhero2314 avatar

warhero2314

September 4, 2019 at 12:15 AM

good article
MusseCyka avatar

MusseCyka

September 4, 2019 at 05:42 PM

Nice article, it's a good game!
BeastHypers avatar

BeastHypers

September 4, 2019 at 06:40 PM

Killing floor is fun yeeey
jhonmaykil avatar

jhonmaykil

September 7, 2019 at 01:15 PM

jhonmaykil avatar

jhonmaykil

September 7, 2019 at 01:16 PM

more rubox

jhonmaykil avatar

jhonmaykil

September 7, 2019 at 01:16 PM

give me rubox
kostja2251 avatar

kostja2251

September 7, 2019 at 01:46 PM

topppp

tvoroshok74 avatar

tvoroshok74

September 7, 2019 at 07:47 PM

Nice article, it's a good game!
Mensim avatar

Mensim

September 12, 2019 at 05:11 AM

Gtyhhgttrf
GAMEMASTERX40 avatar

GAMEMASTERX40

September 12, 2019 at 07:31 AM

I have the first game but I would want the 2nd game as well
gamingwithson avatar

gamingwithson

September 12, 2019 at 09:24 AM

never play it
Cristinel2004 avatar

Cristinel2004

September 12, 2019 at 09:40 AM

reyrey2662 avatar

reyrey2662

September 12, 2019 at 05:04 PM

decent game
4xNOOB avatar

4xNOOB

September 12, 2019 at 05:29 PM

gamingwithson avatar

gamingwithson

September 12, 2019 at 05:43 PM

is it good?
sengda avatar

sengda

September 12, 2019 at 08:52 PM

Had spent more than 800 hours on it, but it's been a few months since I stopped playing it. The number of players decreased (in a PVE game) and some players play without proper understanding of the system. For newbies that's natural, but not for those in the most difficult level.

Some others say there's nothing much except staying alive against waves of Zeds. VS mode is dead. Can this game get more players and appeal to them? I'll never know...
sandu99 avatar

sandu99

September 12, 2019 at 09:09 PM

good game :D

spigidominikk avatar

spigidominikk

September 12, 2019 at 09:21 PM

Good
lennart_skinhubcom_pvprocom avatar

lennart_skinhubcom_pvprocom

September 13, 2019 at 12:35 AM

i havent paleyd it but seems fun
Silly776 avatar

Silly776

November 16, 2019 at 10:31 PM

how match this game price i dont no
