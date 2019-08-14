Rain

my own article got plagirised which i sent 3 times any clue why or is it bad mods

ravenor avatar

ravenor

August 14, 2019 at 06:40 PM

my own article got plagirised which i sent 3 times any clue why or is it bad mods
Bjobjokke avatar

Bjobjokke

August 14, 2019 at 07:12 PM

You can't blame plagiarism on the moderators, it most likely got plagiarised by another user while he voted for it
Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 14, 2019 at 09:10 PM

The article reviewing is very weird
Sebastian50 avatar

Sebastian50

August 14, 2019 at 11:06 PM

ravenor I think your article doesn't have any pictures, right? Unfortunately most of the users think your article is plagiarism or a simple copy from a site; please add pictures and make it more interesting to read.
0fOrGoTTen0 avatar

0fOrGoTTen0

August 14, 2019 at 11:27 PM

This post is so good well done to the person who made this!:laughing:
IIGalahadII avatar

IIGalahadII

August 15, 2019 at 03:41 AM

@ravenor, you even have a history of copy pasting comments in the forums section. How are we supposed to trust you regarding your created work(?), or did you really even create it? Also, if you claim that you're really not plagiarising articles, make a better version of your recently rejected submitted article.
Lif3Interactions avatar

Lif3Interactions

May 16, 2020 at 05:13 PM

I somehow got an article as plagirised.. For me the article was normal
