my own article got plagirised which i sent 3 times any clue why or is it bad mods

Bjobjokke You can't blame plagiarism on the moderators, it most likely got plagiarised by another user while he voted for it



Dazza11 The article reviewing is very weird

Sebastian50 ravenor I think your article doesn't have any pictures, right? Unfortunately most of the users think your article is plagiarism or a simple copy from a site; please add pictures and make it more interesting to read.

0fOrGoTTen0 This post is so good well done to the person who made this!:laughing:



IIGalahadII @ravenor, you even have a history of copy pasting comments in the forums section. How are we supposed to trust you regarding your created work(?), or did you really even create it? Also, if you claim that you're really not plagiarising articles, make a better version of your recently rejected submitted article.