I want to play but I don't know how to play this game.
this game was pretty good, but it makes you rage lol
You get a task for each stage (for example, collect 50 apples) and you have to clear the task(s) if you want to clear the stage by matching 3 or more of the same item. Clearing stages (levels) gives you an in-game currency that you use to decorate the garden or do any other task the butler wants to do.