andoy avatar

andoy

August 13, 2019 at 03:42 PM

I want to play but I don't know how to play this game.
andoy avatar

andoy

August 13, 2019 at 03:42 PM

plss give me some advise
S70nyaba avatar

S70nyaba

August 13, 2019 at 04:46 PM

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeèeeeèeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeereeeeeeeeeeeeeee
sweetlandlover avatar

sweetlandlover

August 15, 2019 at 02:28 AM

this game was pretty good, but it makes you rage lol
ViktorDeputat avatar

ViktorDeputat

August 26, 2019 at 12:01 PM

АЧСИ МЕНЯ КААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААА
NemesisAS14 avatar

NemesisAS14

October 23, 2019 at 01:48 PM

It is a match 3 game
Soldier1211 avatar

Soldier1211

October 26, 2019 at 01:06 PM

It is a match 3 game

3870128000087 avatar

3870128000087

October 27, 2019 at 01:18 AM

You get a task for each stage (for example, collect 50 apples) and you have to clear the task(s) if you want to clear the stage by matching 3 or more of the same item. Clearing stages (levels) gives you an in-game currency that you use to decorate the garden or do any other task the butler wants to do.
How to play this - Gardenscape Forum on Gamehag