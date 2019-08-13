Allowed languages

dudenstuden What languages are allowed on gamehag? I've seen somebody respond to my thread in russian, funny enough the guy understood english and still deliberately replied in russian. Anyway, it seemed his reply had been deleted, yet I see a lot of russian comments stay on game pages.

Millhouse I think we can only use English to communicate. Yea i have seen lots of Russian comment but all were reported as spam



acli007 Although I also use English, why can the forum only use English? Can't you participate in the discussion if you don't understand English?

dudenstuden I suppose they could divide comments and groups into sections, but then they would need to moderate spam on all those languages when they as it seems struggle to moderate everything right now, they would need to seek foreign moderators, maybe it could affect the delivery time for rewards. Idk, pobably not easy.

Bjobjokke In the forums the only language allowed is indeed English (the most commonly known language across the world), other languages are considered as spam. I have read about a way that you can upload articles in other languages instead of using the English section but not sure how to be honest



dudenstuden Where did you read it? If that's possible I'd like to know.

Akakotoradiz Why not make different sections for different languages?? If there's any translators that would be happy to do it i'd do it for Serbian, French etc..

But i don't know why they haven't done it yet

mushrooms You can always check FAQ they might have it there

AkaGilmour Well, you can always switch forums if you change the language in the page settings, there's a lot of languages: russian italian, spanish, japanese, etc.

safwan3519 English please

Mravv Speaking of language, should I upvote articles in other languages?



Lucas_49 I think only english is allowed



Lucas_49 Actually I just look it up and in the right corner of the screen you can select other languages.

