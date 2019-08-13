Rain

dudenstuden avatar

dudenstuden

August 13, 2019 at 10:54 AM

What languages are allowed on gamehag? I've seen somebody respond to my thread in russian, funny enough the guy understood english and still deliberately replied in russian. Anyway, it seemed his reply had been deleted, yet I see a lot of russian comments stay on game pages.
Millhouse avatar

Millhouse

August 13, 2019 at 12:35 PM

I think we can only use English to communicate. Yea i have seen lots of Russian comment but all were reported as spam
acli007 avatar

acli007

August 13, 2019 at 12:38 PM

Although I also use English, why can the forum only use English? Can't you participate in the discussion if you don't understand English?
dudenstuden avatar

dudenstuden

August 13, 2019 at 01:21 PM

I suppose they could divide comments and groups into sections, but then they would need to moderate spam on all those languages when they as it seems struggle to moderate everything right now, they would need to seek foreign moderators, maybe it could affect the delivery time for rewards. Idk, pobably not easy.
Bjobjokke avatar

Bjobjokke

August 13, 2019 at 02:12 PM

In the forums the only language allowed is indeed English (the most commonly known language across the world), other languages are considered as spam. I have read about a way that you can upload articles in other languages instead of using the English section but not sure how to be honest
dudenstuden avatar

dudenstuden

August 13, 2019 at 02:26 PM

Where did you read it? If that's possible I'd like to know.
Akakotoradiz avatar

Akakotoradiz

September 26, 2019 at 12:33 AM

Why not make different sections for different languages?? If there's any translators that would be happy to do it i'd do it for Serbian, French etc..
But i don't know why they haven't done it yet
mushrooms avatar

mushrooms

September 26, 2019 at 06:20 AM

You can always check FAQ they might have it there
WaLKeR07 avatar

WaLKeR07

September 26, 2019 at 11:13 AM

niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
AkaGilmour avatar

AkaGilmour

September 26, 2019 at 09:11 PM

Well, you can always switch forums if you change the language in the page settings, there's a lot of languages: russian italian, spanish, japanese, etc.
safwan3519 avatar

safwan3519

September 26, 2019 at 09:57 PM

English please
Mravv avatar

Mravv

September 27, 2019 at 04:03 AM

Speaking of language, should I upvote articles in other languages?
Lucas_49 avatar

Lucas_49

September 27, 2019 at 04:07 AM

I think only english is allowed
Lucas_49 avatar

Lucas_49

September 27, 2019 at 04:19 AM

Actually I just look it up and in the right corner of the screen you can select other languages.
wonderwaus avatar

wonderwaus

September 28, 2019 at 08:42 PM

I think only english is permitted.. idk it says on the help or FAQ

