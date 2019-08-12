Why are robux chest unavailable?

Can someone tell me why are the robux chests unavailable
My guess is either one of two things:
-they just ran out of stock
-people are cheesing the system, so they are reworking it
ok
so now we don't have robux
They are out of stock lol
this is taking way to long oof
Maybe it can be a bug or something else like that
i hate how i need to be level 3 to buy robux.
And how the damn am i lvl 1
ppl reported your comments, thats how
level 3 i cant ge t to level 3 rip
hi boi im almost level 3 boissssssss
hey guys whats going on lol xd im will gets robux
epic from epic games studios
hi brother and sisters from canada lol xd
canada is cool guys im a right xd lol bros smash bros
lolololol im almost ganna ge troixxd
you can request to have it not
unavaliable
i'm
pretty sure, but it takes kinda long
roblox is not just a blocky game like minecraft
Ow fliks my boy you just pushed a button of mine hehe
You think your smart are you... when you never played roblox
Roblox is not like minecraft!!!!!!