Why are robux chest unavailable?

Tedoka1211 avatar

Tedoka1211

August 12, 2019 at 09:40 PM

Can someone tell me why are the robux chests unavailable
Guyofthewise avatar

Guyofthewise

August 13, 2019 at 06:12 AM

My guess is either one of two things:
-they just ran out of stock
-people are cheesing the system, so they are reworking it
quanghieu123 avatar

quanghieu123

August 13, 2019 at 09:17 AM

ok
so now we don't have robux
jacobvd avatar

jacobvd

August 13, 2019 at 11:21 AM

They are out of stock lol
1imwow avatar

1imwow

November 3, 2019 at 01:44 PM

this is taking way to long oof
mustafa_ugur_solak avatar

mustafa_ugur_solak

November 3, 2019 at 02:37 PM

Maybe it can be a bug or something else like that

bushmann avatar

bushmann

November 3, 2019 at 02:48 PM

i hate how i need to be level 3 to buy robux.
Karto_Z avatar

Karto_Z

November 3, 2019 at 03:00 PM

Yep lvl 3
Karto_Z avatar

Karto_Z

November 3, 2019 at 03:00 PM

And how the damn am i lvl 1
Karto_Z avatar

Karto_Z

November 3, 2019 at 03:01 PM

I was 2
thehunter_dk avatar

thehunter_dk

November 3, 2019 at 03:54 PM

ppl reported your comments, thats how
villarino_gj avatar

villarino_gj

November 3, 2019 at 04:41 PM

level 3 i cant ge t to level 3 rip
villarino_gj avatar

villarino_gj

November 3, 2019 at 04:52 PM

hi boi im almost level 3 boissssssss
villarino_gj avatar

villarino_gj

November 3, 2019 at 04:54 PM

hey guys whats going on lol xd im will gets robux
villarino_gj avatar

villarino_gj

November 3, 2019 at 04:54 PM

epic from epic games studios

villarino_gj avatar

villarino_gj

November 3, 2019 at 04:55 PM

hi brother and sisters from canada lol xd
villarino_gj avatar

villarino_gj

November 3, 2019 at 04:55 PM

canada is cool guys im a right xd lol bros smash bros
villarino_gj avatar

villarino_gj

November 3, 2019 at 04:56 PM

lolololol im almost ganna ge troixxd
sh00kyy avatar

sh00kyy

November 3, 2019 at 04:59 PM

you can request to have it not
unavaliable
i'm
pretty sure, but it takes kinda long
lucasparkour6 avatar

lucasparkour6

November 3, 2019 at 05:59 PM

lol
same
Fliks_001 avatar

Fliks_001

November 3, 2019 at 06:20 PM

roblox is not just a blocky game like minecraft
suaecheetah avatar

suaecheetah

November 3, 2019 at 07:03 PM

RIP minecraft in roblox
Regan_Bro avatar

Regan_Bro

November 3, 2019 at 07:18 PM

Ow fliks my boy you just pushed a button of mine hehe
Regan_Bro avatar

Regan_Bro

November 3, 2019 at 07:19 PM

You think your smart are you... when you never played roblox
Regan_Bro avatar

Regan_Bro

November 3, 2019 at 07:19 PM

Roblox is not like minecraft!!!!!!
Why are robux chest unavailable? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag