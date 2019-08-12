Hi guys. I am playing gardenscapes and since changing my battery on my android device the game has a major gltch. when i go to play a level all my powerups i have won for completing previous levels has gone and also no orangy flowera or anything. the complete right hand side of the acreen is empty. when i complete a level i don't get any powerups. Also the fireworks festival says results and when i click on it it says calculating results and 23 hours remaining.i have cleared the cache, restarted my device and deleted and uninstalled the app and reinstalled but it still doesn't work. Please help