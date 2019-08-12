Rain

Looking for a kind players

flowjay20k avatar

flowjay20k

August 12, 2019 at 09:35 PM

looking for a good player that can teach me

daniel89ro avatar

daniel89ro

August 13, 2019 at 02:20 PM

Yes is good game

GeorgeShedron avatar

GeorgeShedron

November 9, 2019 at 03:21 PM

MINECRAFT VILLAGERSMINECRAFT VILLAGERSMINECRAFT VILLAGERS

Mick74 avatar

Mick74

January 13, 2020 at 05:35 AM

Hi guys. I am playing gardenscapes and since changing my battery on my android device the game has a major gltch. when i go to play a level all my powerups i have won for completing previous levels has gone and also no orangy flowera or anything. the complete right hand side of the acreen is empty. when i complete a level i don't get any powerups. Also the fireworks festival says results and when i click on it it says calculating results and 23 hours remaining.i have cleared the cache, restarted my device and deleted and uninstalled the app and reinstalled but it still doesn't work. Please help

Gotzel avatar

Gotzel

July 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM

Hi I hope you all having a great day, I need some members in my team if you would like to join here is the ID:
Team name: Space Ninjas
ID: 4UK7YJ

