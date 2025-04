Shotgun or machine gun in Crossout??

mihailogames813 Is better shotgun or machine gun???

satibi shotgun!!!!

grey_greyski дробовик

rallar you have to build your car around your playstyle. shotguns are good for killing distracted enemies while machineguns are good at taking out key parts of a car like tires/guns.

Punkinbun lots of mg's:grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning:

_32537 цуйаывасйцупйкцп