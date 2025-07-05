Always keep elixir advantage by managing your spending and avoiding over commits right after a push.
Know your opponent’s win condition such as Hog Rider or Royal Giant and be ready with counters.
Prioritize learning how to defend first because strong defense leads to effective counter pushes.
Don’t forget to cycle cards efficiently to get back to your key win condition faster.
Watch replays of top players and pro matches to learn timing and placement strategies.
Constantly tweaking your deck as balance changes occur is essential to staying competitive.