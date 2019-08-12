I came to you and never asked too much

Wondering what you would say

Hoping you'd understand

It's not a role I usually play

Don't speak too much of what's been going on

The past is over and gone

Give me your troubled mind

You know it's used

I can do so much for you

I want you

Having you near me, holding you near me

I want you to stay and never go away

It's so right

Having you near me, holding you near me

I'll love you tonight, it feels so right

Feels so right

You're brave to say that you get lost in love

But you opened your heart to me

Underneath all you feel you know

How deep our love could be

Tonight we'll touch until it's time to go

Then I'm leaving it up to you

Even a fool would know that I'm not through

I can do so much for you

I want you

Having you near me, holding you near me

I want you to stay and never go away

It's so right

Having you near me, holding you near me

I'll love you tonight, it feels so right

Feels so right