34
0/160
jeslydelacruz8
August 12, 2019 at 01:28 AM
Old Town Road Lil Nas X Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more (Kio, Kio) I got the horses in the back Horse tack is attached Hat is matte black Got the boots that's black to match Ridin' on a horse, ha You can whip your Porsche I been in the valley You ain't been up off that porch, now Can't nobody tell me nothin' You can't tell me nothin' Can't nobody tell me nothin' You can't tell me nothin' Ridin' on a tractor Lean all in my bladder Cheated on my baby You can go and ask her My life is a movie Bull ridin' and boobies Cowboy hat from Gucci Wrangler on my booty Can't nobody tell me nothin' You can't tell me nothin' Can't nobody tell me nothin' You can't tell me nothin' Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more I got the Source: LyricFind
jeslydelacruz8
August 12, 2019 at 01:29 AM
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more (Kio, Kio)
I got the horses in the back
Horse tack is attached
Hat is matte black
Got the boots that's black to match
Ridin' on a horse, ha
You can whip your Porsche
I been in the valley
You ain't been up off that porch, now
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Ridin' on a tractor
Lean all in my bladder
Cheated on my baby
You can go and ask her
My life is a movie
Bull ridin' and boobies
Cowboy hat from Gucci
Wrangler on my booty
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I got the
jeslydelacruz8
August 12, 2019 at 01:29 AM
I came to you and never asked too much
Wondering what you would say
Hoping you'd understand
It's not a role I usually play
Don't speak too much of what's been going on
The past is over and gone
Give me your troubled mind
You know it's used
I can do so much for you
I want you
Having you near me, holding you near me
I want you to stay and never go away
It's so right
Having you near me, holding you near me
I'll love you tonight, it feels so right
Feels so right
You're brave to say that you get lost in love
But you opened your heart to me
Underneath all you feel you know
How deep our love could be
Tonight we'll touch until it's time to go
Then I'm leaving it up to you
Even a fool would know that I'm not through
I can do so much for you
I want you
Having you near me, holding you near me
I want you to stay and never go away
It's so right
Having you near me, holding you near me
I'll love you tonight, it feels so right
Feels so right
jacobvd
August 12, 2019 at 02:53 AM
Okay... wow
bondowoso
August 12, 2019 at 03:52 AM
wow so much spam
zExpired
August 12, 2019 at 04:32 AM
IM GONNA RIDE TILL I CONT NO MOOOOOOOOOOOORE
zekhotsu
August 12, 2019 at 05:10 AM
Honestly... I don't even know anymore
Anmolsharm
August 12, 2019 at 05:21 AM
Yeah
BTSjimin
August 12, 2019 at 07:48 AM
If u want xp, talk about something someone might actually care about >~>
PlatformEarnGamesCashoutGame Information
Articles
Forums
© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.
Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.