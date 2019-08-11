SmO_oL
Back to Roblox

Dont judge roblox for creating rthro

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 11, 2019 at 10:39 PM

For you rthro may look like a bad creation but it's not that bad, I can see creativity, freedom from axiety and etc Creativity: have you seen the trolling characters? I mean look at that creation... Freedom from axiety: if you dress up like those characters people will normally accept you and would also call you bueatiful.. I'm lynxx2099 and I accept rthro into the community Would you be a hater or supporter?...

JayKayProd avatar

JayKayProd

August 11, 2019 at 10:45 PM

i would not be okay with this rthro because i liked the old roblox when there was the origional roblox figures my roblox username is jaykaypeeps and i have the old charachter i am not a hater i just do not care for it, i wish roblox would stay normal i wish they would bring other things back like tix,guests and now BC is being replaced so i wish that they would have kept the old roblox

Flowwwwrespextttttt avatar

Flowwwwrespextttttt

August 13, 2019 at 02:20 AM

love it boiii

Flowwwwrespextttttt avatar

Flowwwwrespextttttt

August 13, 2019 at 02:21 AM

this is the best thing ever btw we have the same thing..

Flowwwwrespextttttt avatar

Flowwwwrespextttttt

August 13, 2019 at 02:21 AM

i mean like the number in our user name i swear...

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 13, 2019 at 02:43 AM

are you serious?...

zExpired avatar

zExpired

August 13, 2019 at 02:43 AM

bundles are sooo bad Rthro was a really ad I dea the a

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 13, 2019 at 02:44 AM

woah just answer me are you gona be a hater or supporter?

Flowwwwrespextttttt avatar

Flowwwwrespextttttt

August 13, 2019 at 03:04 PM

im gona be a supporter

Flowwwwrespextttttt avatar

Flowwwwrespextttttt

August 13, 2019 at 03:04 PM

thats the only way i can lay out justice to robloxians..

Flowwwwrespextttttt avatar

Flowwwwrespextttttt

August 13, 2019 at 03:04 PM

we the roblox ians

Blue98 avatar

Blue98

August 16, 2019 at 06:12 PM

I like using Rthro for unique avatars. It's a great addition to the games.

PattyPat avatar

PattyPat

August 17, 2019 at 04:56 AM

Personally, I like R6 more than R15 more than R30 (Rthro) mostly because I'm a game maker and dealing with R6 is just easier with less parts.

hunterexe1 avatar

hunterexe1

August 17, 2019 at 01:36 PM

nice comment

Flowwwwrespextttttt avatar

Flowwwwrespextttttt

August 17, 2019 at 02:57 PM

So many positive people LOL

dddddffffffffff avatar

dddddffffffffff

August 17, 2019 at 04:19 PM

i dont know why people think that rthro ruined roblox. Still people arent using it too much

Trueday avatar

Trueday

August 17, 2019 at 04:39 PM

Rthro is cool

Green193 avatar

Green193

August 18, 2019 at 11:23 AM

you dont have the freedom to put anything in Rthro

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 18, 2019 at 12:05 PM

well buy the new rthro then their you do... didn't you watch the RDC?

Jomielle64 avatar

Jomielle64

August 18, 2019 at 12:06 PM

I like the old Roblox :(

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 18, 2019 at 12:08 PM

well then you might also been likng me cause i played since 2016... :D
(if i have grammar mistakes dont say it)

jr_tommy avatar

jr_tommy

August 18, 2019 at 12:13 PM

LOL XD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ace_oloroso avatar

ace_oloroso

August 18, 2019 at 01:17 PM

wow daming comments

ace_oloroso avatar

ace_oloroso

August 18, 2019 at 01:17 PM

asdasdasdasdasdasdasd
asdasdasd

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 18, 2019 at 01:20 PM

im epicccc by epic games.... :D

