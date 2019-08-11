general
57
34
0/160
Chiranth30
August 11, 2019 at 11:17 AM
i bought one csgo chest from the chests option and now i cant seem to buy another one. why is that?
bondowoso
August 11, 2019 at 11:18 AM
You ran out of soul gems?
August 11, 2019 at 11:19 AM
i have soul gems but i cant seem to buy a chest
August 11, 2019 at 11:20 AM
maybe therees a chest limit?
dudenstuden
August 11, 2019 at 11:23 AM
Try contacting Misty
Mihail16
August 11, 2019 at 11:29 AM
My VIII summer chest disapeared.Why?
Platform
Rewards
Articles
Forums
Stay Connected
© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved. Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.
Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy