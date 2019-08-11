jackelineoliveira167
cant buy chests

Chiranth30 avatar

Chiranth30

August 11, 2019 at 11:17 AM

i bought one csgo chest from the chests option and now i cant seem to buy another one. why is that?

bondowoso avatar

bondowoso

August 11, 2019 at 11:18 AM

You ran out of soul gems?

Chiranth30 avatar

Chiranth30

August 11, 2019 at 11:19 AM

i have soul gems but i cant seem to buy a chest

bondowoso avatar

bondowoso

August 11, 2019 at 11:20 AM

maybe therees a chest limit?

dudenstuden avatar

dudenstuden

August 11, 2019 at 11:23 AM

Try contacting Misty

Mihail16 avatar

Mihail16

August 11, 2019 at 11:29 AM

My VIII summer chest disapeared.
Why?

