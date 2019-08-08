Rain

Back to Roblox

It's a shame they got rid of Tix

Rayborne avatar

Rayborne

August 8, 2019 at 06:27 AM

Does anyone agree?

Rayborne avatar

Rayborne

August 8, 2019 at 06:27 AM

I'd say Tix should come back as a currency cause it leaves younger kids who don't have access to money behind and makes some games harder for them, compared to people who are able to buy Robux

TadeOOF avatar

TadeOOF

August 8, 2019 at 06:33 AM

Idk dude jaja

Jomielle64 avatar

Jomielle64

August 8, 2019 at 08:47 AM

It's almost for a good reason, people can exploit the system by creating Alternative Accounts to buy shirts from the Main Account to earn more tix.

Motoco avatar

Motoco

August 8, 2019 at 10:51 AM

I miss Tix but I understand why it was removed, there were armies of bots generating Robux for free by login and spam visiting places so they got rid of it.

KatletaToot avatar

KatletaToot

August 8, 2019 at 11:42 AM

Crezy_Parot avatar

Crezy_Parot

August 8, 2019 at 09:42 PM

лолололололололо

brehmelol avatar

brehmelol

August 9, 2019 at 01:20 AM

true thats true

brehmelol avatar

brehmelol

August 9, 2019 at 01:20 AM

i need exp lol

JayKayProd avatar

JayKayProd

August 9, 2019 at 03:49 AM

i really want tix back everyone who reads this tell all of ur friends about this report roblox and the reason was because they removed tix

Oseberg avatar

Oseberg

August 9, 2019 at 08:56 AM

the item i bought with tix is gone

