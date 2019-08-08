I'd say Tix should come back as a currency cause it leaves younger kids who don't have access to money behind and makes some games harder for them, compared to people who are able to buy Robux
It's almost for a good reason, people can exploit the system by creating Alternative Accounts to buy shirts from the Main Account to earn more tix.
I miss Tix but I understand why it was removed, there were armies of bots generating Robux for free by login and spam visiting places so they got rid of it.
i really want tix back everyone who reads this tell all of ur friends about this report roblox and the reason was because they removed tix
the item i bought with tix is gone