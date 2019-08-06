Yes I have created some thread for win XP and the tomorow morning, I had lost 20% of level 2 And you?
You will lose xp if your comments get reported as spam
damn i didn’t knew that ...
Every single comment and/or thread that get's reported by members and that is found to be spam will cost you 10xp, you can lose your level if you keep on doing it and you risk getting banned from commenting/creating threads for increasing periods of time if you keep it up
so they report comments for no reason right ?
to just LOSE xp for no reason
Reporting things for no reason doesn't work, since the admins have to check the reports before anything is considered spam and removed, if it's not spam it's no use reporting it, also people who simply report everything including comments/threads that are not spam will end up getting banned from using the report button
im level 28 percent and i lot xp too but im now level 4 XD
Thanks for the information
daaaaam boy
the guy who report for no reson get banned