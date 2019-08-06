Rain

Heve you lost some XP points on Gamehag once?

Cricri6820 avatar

Cricri6820

August 6, 2019 at 08:10 PM

Yes I have created some thread for win XP and the tomorow morning, I had lost 20% of level 2 And you?

Lucas_49 avatar

Lucas_49

August 6, 2019 at 08:15 PM

You will lose xp if your comments get reported as spam

milkywayangel avatar

milkywayangel

August 6, 2019 at 08:25 PM

damn i didn’t knew that ...

Bjobjokke avatar

Bjobjokke

August 6, 2019 at 09:28 PM

Every single comment and/or thread that get's reported by members and that is found to be spam will cost you 10xp, you can lose your level if you keep on doing it and you risk getting banned from commenting/creating threads for increasing periods of time if you keep it up

ayoub_madrid1 avatar

ayoub_madrid1

August 6, 2019 at 09:53 PM

so they report comments for no reason right ?

ayoub_madrid1 avatar

ayoub_madrid1

August 6, 2019 at 09:54 PM

to just LOSE xp for no reason

Bjobjokke avatar

Bjobjokke

August 7, 2019 at 01:17 AM

Reporting things for no reason doesn't work, since the admins have to check the reports before anything is considered spam and removed, if it's not spam it's no use reporting it, also people who simply report everything including comments/threads that are not spam will end up getting banned from using the report button

Stevegamig19 avatar

Stevegamig19

August 7, 2019 at 01:01 PM

im level 28 percent and i lot xp too but im now level 4 XD

mchetvorkata avatar

mchetvorkata

August 7, 2019 at 03:26 PM

Thanks for the information

ayoub_madrid1 avatar

ayoub_madrid1

August 7, 2019 at 04:52 PM

daaaaam boy
the guy who report for no reson get banned

lizardinos_skinhubcom avatar

lizardinos_skinhubcom

August 7, 2019 at 08:24 PM

yeah nice very good

