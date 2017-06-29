Rain

help me pls

Khalid123 avatar

Khalid123

June 29, 2017 at 09:30 PM

How to get GEM fast :(
Claysins avatar

Claysins

June 29, 2017 at 11:40 PM

Do the missions.
Svetlozar avatar

Svetlozar

June 30, 2017 at 02:10 AM

yea but there arent many missions

KiLLeRCS avatar

KiLLeRCS

June 30, 2017 at 05:08 PM

they dont update alot

Khalid123 avatar

Khalid123

June 30, 2017 at 08:31 PM

yeah. Im doing survey on CSGO64.com
It's good
but the surveys are so bullshit
marulene avatar

marulene

August 31, 2018 at 09:22 PM

klt dude men eg klarer ikkje


mina_ehab avatar

mina_ehab

August 31, 2018 at 09:29 PM

ggygg
red_hat_ocelot avatar

red_hat_ocelot

September 1, 2018 at 12:32 AM

this guide my help you to your first 5 usd steam wallet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVH3blpvJgw&t=1s
skybrf avatar

skybrf

September 1, 2018 at 03:49 AM

Use the appzone not really a fast way but stable
Getting 100 gems à day by watching ads of 30sec takes about 50min
And rate 10 articles for 50gems given after daily login
And comment on threads not more than 10 a day or u get a ban to level up, gives extra gems

