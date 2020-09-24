Кто любит тетрис?

Лично я - обожаю, кстати слышали эту фразу "В тетрисе все твои успехи пропадают, а ошибки ты всегда видишь"? классно, да?
F1® 2020 allows you to create your F1® team for the very first time and race alongside the official teams and drivers. Alternatively, challenge your friends in new split-screen with casual race options for more relaxed racing. Compete on 22 circuits, with current and classic content.
“F1® 2020 is an amazing step in the right direction for Codemasters. By adding the My Team mode to the series, it gives this racing game a different personality; one sprinkled with adventure elements, and it works.”
88
Formula One is very much defined by its superstar drivers. Hamilton. Schumacher. Senna. These names loom large over entire eras of F1 racing. But while it’s the drivers that get the adulation, the legacies, and the lucrative watch endorsement deals, above all that Formula One is still a team sport.
is without doubt the most superb interpretation of that yet, bringing a satisfyingly deep management angle to the most feature-filled Formula One game I can remember.
Formula One really is much, much more than just driver versus driver. It’s organisation versus organisation in a chequebook-shattering technological arms race, and F1 2020’s fantastic new My Team mode is a wonderful and addictive representation of this war over precious milliseconds.
Leading by Example
My Team stands apart from past F1 career modes by casting players as not just a driver, but as a team owner, too. Where previously we’ve needed to choose and join an existing team as a driver-for-hire, and hop between them as the opportunities arise, F1 2020 allows players to follow in the footsteps of greats like Sir Jack Brabham and Bruce McLaren and build their own personal race teams around them – all while still taking to the track every weekend.
While past F1 career modes have allowed us to control car upgrade R&D on behalf of our employers, giving drivers at least some influence on what happens off the circuit, My Team massively eclipses this. You need to build a brand new team from the ground up, effectively becoming the 11th team within the F1 championship. That means choosing team colours, assembling a logo, signing a power unit, securing sponsors, honing a livery and matching race suits, contracting a second driver, and watching your finances as you attempt to grow your organisation into an outfit that can challenge the established powerhouses.
My Team adds a huge amount of longevity to F1 2020