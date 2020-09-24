Кто любит тетрис?

Anonka Лично я - обожаю, кстати слышали эту фразу "В тетрисе все твои успехи пропадают, а ошибки ты всегда видишь"? классно, да?

Amar333 ya lublu

dasharuy я люблю

Даниил_Антонюк осслслсл

Даниил_Антонюк при вет

makarov7 в детсве любил

DamRen фыявчаврпаоргшощлшз

DamRen фцуыквенегш

DamRen чысвампиролд

DamRen фываипртоьлдщз

DamRen ывакпернгошлщдзж

Даниил_Антонюк Gagaha

Даниил_Антонюк dan dan dan dan dan dan dan dan

Даниил_Антонюк House My I am YouTuber Даня котик roblox

bot_000 очень люблю

lil_mikhail тетрис - моя любимая игра детства

pupok2498 обожаю тетрис

r3wode Не, так себе





nurik_ashirzhan F1® 2020 allows you to create your F1® team for the very first time and race alongside the official teams and drivers. Alternatively, challenge your friends in new split-screen with casual race options for more relaxed racing. Compete on 22 circuits, with current and classic content.

nurik_ashirzhan “F1® 2020 is an amazing step in the right direction for Codemasters. By adding the My Team mode to the series, it gives this racing game a different personality; one sprinkled with adventure elements, and it works.”

88

nurik_ashirzhan Formula One is very much defined by its superstar drivers. Hamilton. Schumacher. Senna. These names loom large over entire eras of F1 racing. But while it’s the drivers that get the adulation, the legacies, and the lucrative watch endorsement deals, above all that Formula One is still a team sport.

nurik_ashirzhan is without doubt the most superb interpretation of that yet, bringing a satisfyingly deep management angle to the most feature-filled Formula One game I can remember.

nurik_ashirzhan Formula One really is much, much more than just driver versus driver. It’s organisation versus organisation in a chequebook-shattering technological arms race, and F1 2020’s fantastic new My Team mode is a wonderful and addictive representation of this war over precious milliseconds.

nurik_ashirzhan Leading by Example

My Team stands apart from past F1 career modes by casting players as not just a driver, but as a team owner, too. Where previously we’ve needed to choose and join an existing team as a driver-for-hire, and hop between them as the opportunities arise, F1 2020 allows players to follow in the footsteps of greats like Sir Jack Brabham and Bruce McLaren and build their own personal race teams around them – all while still taking to the track every weekend.

