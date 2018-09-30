Rain

Gem49

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

EarnNewsGame Recap: Pacman 256
By: Gamehag on September 30, 2018
(9 ratings)
Game Recap: Pacman 256

Game Recap: Pacman 256

This article is a part of my game recap series that will talk about games from the past and today’s game is ‘Pacman 256’. I hope you enjoy this article.




PACMAN 256 OVERVIEW

Oh who doesn’t love ‘Pacman’ the yellow gluttonous creature that eats everything in its way and on 2025 another developer created a new series for him called Pacman 256 and was also one of the best game that year, receiving praises from different forums and review site once again the legacy of the game rise again.

Pacman 256, we can tell from the tell from the title of the game that it is a series of the classic famous 80’s game ‘Pacman’, released in mid-2015 in iOS and Android platform and a year later released in PC, Play Station 4, Xbox One platform. The game is not just your typical ‘Pacman’ running around eating dots and power-ups, the game was mainly inspired in the infamous glitch in the Pacman level 256 game series, where pacman will be chased by the glitch. The game is also graphically designed in a 2.5 dimension, almost 3D but not, so players will experience playing the game in a different atmosphere.

GAMEPLAY

The rules also of original pacman game will be applied in this game series with but running in an endless maze filled with ghosts and random monsters, collecting power-ups is a must if players wanted to survive long in the game. As I just said before that the game is inspired by the infamous level 256 glitch well here, pacman will also be needs to run fast and smart, not to be trapped in the maze because being left behind means game over for the glitch will come and catch pacman. Pacman 256 will have new features of the game which is listed below.

NEW FEATURES OF THE GAME

  • New player character such as chicken, robot, and more.
  • Multi theme seclector, that changes the environment of the game.
  • The player can unlock more power ups if the collected dots meets the requirement.
  • If the player eats 256 dots enemies that can be seen on screen will die.
  • New types of power-up such as lasser, tornado, and clones that can attack enemies.
  • The player can equip up to 3 power-ups before the game.
  • PC plaforms can play co-operative game.
  • New ghost named ‘Glitchy’, that as the name implies glitches like the game.

REVIEW

The game is so much fun, it’s like any game that has something to do with pacman will be fun. The players who played pacman before will feel different type of nostalgia and fans of the game will be in for a treat. This is one of the games I highly recommend to all age’s and  I mostly recommend you to try the PC co-operative feature, playing this game with friends will bring out the most of this game. I guess that’s all for me see you in my next article.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy