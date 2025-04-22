Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Facundo Marquez
Facundo Marquez
Gem140
John Stormss
John Stormss
Gem142
Mathias Polania
Mathias Polania
Gem35
Димон
Димон
Gem28
Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconWiktoria Karwowska: hai
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

OGame

OGame

OGame

Information

OGame is a browser strategy game set up in the space. It should appeal not only to the players interested by the universe, but also to the wide community of strategic games fans. The first quest the player has is choosing his server – the universe. And then the game begins!  We can choose between a variety of planets, moons and entire galaxies, which can be developed and used in many different ways. It is extremely important to collect resources and generate energy, since they play a crucial role in the new technologies development and are influencing their performance, and we can also trade them. The most essential are the enhancement of our planets; the construction of buildings like stations and robot factory, but it is worth to remind ourselves about the cooperation and PvP. Another important aspect is to have its own fleet, which allows you to attack other players and defend yourself against them. The cooperation should be established by entering the alliances that does make the communication much easier and is extremely helpful, especially for the beginners. It is good to use our anti-matter, which we have 8,000 by the very beginning. It is a valuable substance useful to pay for our officer and commander services, or even in trade. OGame is undeniably one of the most interesting strategy games, remarkably expanded and so, exceptionally absorbing!


Recent Forum Posts

This game is fun but needs alot of update

1 replies

Last reply: May 8, 2021

Its a very good browser strategy game with great graphics

4 replies

Last reply: Jan 21, 2021

this game has a amezing graphic

13 replies

Last reply: Jan 12, 2021

what is this game about ?

4 replies

Last reply: Dec 12, 2020

Does anyone know an alliance I can join?

9 replies

Last reply: Nov 28, 2020

What is this game about?

7 replies

Last reply: Sep 7, 2020

Are you love this game

5 replies

Last reply: Jun 5, 2020

oof this game is old

10 replies

Last reply: Mar 18, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy