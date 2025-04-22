Glorious Saga is a free browser game in which the main characters from the Warcraft game series from the Blizzard studio play the main role.





In the game, we have two factions to choose from: the Horde and Alliance, and each of them has other heroes. Each character has a different role in the fight, different skills and statistics, that is why enlarging your team and choosing the right companions is the way to victory. Every 10 levels of our character, we unlock new dungeons, where we can get better items, runes, pets and even mounts. We can join the guild or play alone, fight other players, or join forces to try to defeat the powerful world boss, which activates every day and with each defeat it becomes even stronger.





Don't wait, play Glorious Saga today!