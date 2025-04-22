Dragon Lord is a game that gives you the opportunity to play as a mighty knight going on a dangerous adventures. In the end, the hordes of barbarians, all kinds of monsters and the threat of destroying this fairy-tale world can only be stopped by the hero like you.



After the creation of character, you must perform numerous missions in which you need to learn the rules of this world. There are quite a few of them! A lot of game modes and types open the way for hundreds of stories.



Both the hero and the companions (mounts) can raise the levels, thereby increasing their health, resistance and physical or mental attacks. The character level affects the storyline, since many of them can only be unlocked after reaching a certain level.



If you are looking for a game with an overwhelming amount of action, offering at every step access to new places and quests, then Dragon Lord certainly deserves your attention. Don’t waste your time, become the Lord of the Dragons and save the world!