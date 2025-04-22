Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is a free sports game for iOS phones, created especially for fans of the series about Captain Tsubasa!

If you miss your childhood hero, now you have the opportunity to return to those carefree days! Create a football team consisting of your favorite anime characters and lead them to victory. The players have unique skills that were recreated from the original series and which you can admire in 3D. Remember the story of Tsubasa in Story Mode prepared especially for this and become part of the team. Train players so that they are even faster, more agile and physically more efficient - all to become number one team!

Don't wait any longer and play Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team today!