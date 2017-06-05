Hunter X Online est un MMORPG sur navigateur basé sur le célébre manga Hunter X Hunter. On peut y jouer ses personnages préférés tels que Gon, Kirua ou encore Tompa grace à un système d'ivocation. Chaque personnage à ses propres capacité et son propre équipement que l'on peut modifier à tout moment. En lisant cette introduction on se dit que le jeu doit être génial et très addictifs, mais est-ce vraiment le cas ?
Oui il est addictif surtout au début du jeu car, comme je l'ai expliqué précédement, on a un système d'invoction qui fait que on à trois personnages dès le début ce qui est énorme. Le jeu en lui même consiste à aller dans des niveaux, vaincre des ennemis à la chaine en tour par tour et je peux vous assurer en tant que joueur en 10 minutes on passe au deuxieme monde. En plus de cette facilité du jeu s'ajoute le fait que l'on reçoit de l'équipement extrémement souvent donc tout ces petites choses qui s'accumulent vont vous donner envie de continuer et de continuer et de continuer à joué à longueur de temps.
MAIS à partir d'un certain moment le jeu nous dit stop car, je ne vous l'ai pas expliqué, mais il y a un système d'energie ce qui fait qu'on peut en avoir 120 au maximum et à chaque niveau il faut en dépenser 6 pour y jouer ce qui fait que à un moment on est obligé soit de payer avec des gemmes qui sont limité et pour en avoir d'autre il faut payer avec du vrai argent ou bien d'attendre que son énergie remonte.
C'est la fin de cet article j'èspere ne vous avoir pas trop découragé pour y jouer parce qu'il est bien comme jeu, ce n'est pas un mauvais jeu.
Comment réussir a gagner des gemmes sur IOS je n'y arrive pas que doije faire svp mp moi svp je ny arrive pas
