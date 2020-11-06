Merida
What is you favourite game?

Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

November 6, 2020 at 10:13 PM

What game is your favourite? comment!
AnduRo avatar

AnduRo

November 16, 2020 at 07:57 PM

i dont know if its a well known one but SCP: secret laboratory is one of my faves , i also consider Apex legends and team fortress 2 to be very good

In terms of pay 2 play games i whould recommend kingdom come deliverence , i got it for free because of the epic games store but still , good game and i am glad it was avalible for free for a while
Steak_at_Stake avatar

Steak_at_Stake

November 17, 2020 at 01:43 AM

Borderlands 1, I just enjoy the simplicity of the looting and to blast enemies in the heads with appropriate damage types and watch numerous high digit numbers appear... Or exploding something into a puddle by punching it.
ZiggyBoss avatar

ZiggyBoss

November 17, 2020 at 02:25 AM

PES Mobile 2021
fatunicorn1101 avatar

fatunicorn1101

November 17, 2020 at 02:46 AM

Amnesia rebirth
johnCC avatar

johnCC

November 17, 2020 at 02:51 AM

It is simple: chess.
