What is you favourite game?

What game is your favourite? comment!
i dont know if its a well known one but SCP: secret laboratory is one of my faves , i also consider Apex legends and team fortress 2 to be very good
In terms of pay 2 play games i whould recommend kingdom come deliverence , i got it for free because of the epic games store but still , good game and i am glad it was avalible for free for a while
Borderlands 1, I just enjoy the simplicity of the looting and to blast enemies in the heads with appropriate damage types and watch numerous high digit numbers appear... Or exploding something into a puddle by punching it.